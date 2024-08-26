United States Autonomous Cars Market Poised To Reach US$ 37.56 Billion By 2031 With 20.5% Annual Growth, Says Coherentmi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

United States Autonomous Cars Market

United States Autonomous Cars is Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to Technological Advancements

- CoherentMIBURLINGAME, CA 94010, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest market intelligence report published by CoherentMI with the title "United States Autonomous Cars Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on Automotive and Transportation industry. The report provides demand analysis, industry insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.The Research report on United States Autonomous Cars Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. It also provides and a lot of business matrices including Porters Five Forces Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, 4 Ps' Analysis, Market Attractiveness Analysis, BPS Analysis, Ecosystem Analysis.Market Overview:Autonomous cars, also known as self-driving cars, driverless cars, or robotic cars, use a combination of lidar, radar, computer vision and other technologies to sense its environment and navigate with little or no input from a human. This enables transportation, delivery of goods and offers mobility solutions.United States Autonomous Cars Market Market Driver:Increased Demand for Convenience and Safety: -The rising popularity of autonomous vehicles can be attributed to the growing need for safety and convenience among consumers. As traffic accidents continue to claim thousands of lives each year in the US, driverless cars promise to reduce human errors which cause over 90% of road accidents. They utilize sophisticated technologies like computer vision, radar, and lidar to navigate roads autonomously without any human intervention. This capability of taking over control from the driver makes them much safer than conventional vehicles. In addition, autonomous cars eliminate the hassle of driving and parking for their occupants allowing them to spend travel time productively. As people become increasingly time-pressed with busy lifestyles, the convenience offered by self-driving cars is generating widespread interest.Regulatory Developments are Encouraging Mass Adoption: -The US government has enacted policies to facilitate testing and integration of autonomous vehicles on roads. Laws in several states now allow driverless cars to operate without a human driver. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has also released guidelines defining different levels of vehicle autonomy to standardize terminology. Automakers are permitted to test prototypes on public roads after obtaining exemptions from safety standards. Cities like Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Phoenix have emerged as testing hubs for AV technology. Favorable regulations coupled with supportive urban infrastructure are accelerating technology advancements. Automakers invested billions of dollars and view the US as one of the most lucrative early markets for fully autonomous vehicles. A uniform national framework endorsed by the federal government will pave the way for commercialization.Want to know more about this report, Click here:United States Autonomous Cars Market Top Opportunities:⥤ Shared self-driving services: By 2030, major cities will see autonomous taxis and shuttles transport over 10 million passengers daily. This represents a $50B market opportunity.⥤ Last-mile delivery robots: Grocery, package and food delivery bots will reshape logistics, reducing costs by 30% and enabling new on-demand services.⥤ Trucking goes autonomous: Long-haul trucking will see the earliest widespread use of self-driving vehicles, with autonomous convoys transforming freight efficiency.⥤ New mobility for all: Self-driving vehicles will expand transport access for elderly and disabled populations at an affordable cost.⥤ Infrastructure innovations: 5G, edge computing and vehicular networking advancements will power the next generation of connected self-driving technologies.Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):❖ By Vehicle Type -)) Passenger Cars)) Commercial Vehicles)) Special Purpose Vehicles❖ By Level of Autonomy -)) Level 1)) Level 2)) Level 3)) Level 4)) Level 5❖ By Application -)) Transportation and Logistics)) Military and Defense)) Agriculture)) Manufacturing)) Healthcare)) Others❖ By Component -)) Hardware▪️ LiDAR▪️ Radar▪️ Cameras▪️ Ultrasonic Sensors▪️ Others)) Software❖ Following are the key players analyzed in the report:▪️ Tesla Inc.▪️ General Motors▪️ Ford▪️ Waymo▪️ Aurora▪️ Uber Advanced Technologies Group▪️ Aptiv▪️ Lyft▪️ Nuro▪️ TuSimpleGet access to the latest Edition of this Market Study (comprising 150+ pages): /buynowThe research provides answers to the following key questions:1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the United States Autonomous Cars market during the forecast period?3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the United States Autonomous Cars market?4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the United States Autonomous Cars market across different regions?5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the United States Autonomous Cars market?6. 