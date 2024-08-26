Cannibalism And Narcosatanism: How Mexican Cartels Break Their Recruits

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Violence is woven into the fabric of daily life in Mexico, with organized crime deeply entrenched in society.



Central to this issue are the extreme initiation rites practiced by certain criminal groups. This includes the once prominent narco-satanism and the emerging trend of cannibalism .



These practices are not merely shocking but strategic, designed to desensitize recruits. They solidify commitment by breaking down the recruits' perception of humanity.



Adolfo Constanzo, a notorious figure within these circles, exemplifies the blending of personal charisma and brutal crime.



His cult, rooted in narcosatanism, engaged in drug trafficking, kidnappings, and human sacrifices. His violent end came at the hands of the police, who uncovered the cult's sinister activities during an investigation into an American's murder.







The infiltration of crime into the Mexican economy is significant, with criminal organizations impacting as much as 13% of product distribution.



This integration shows the scale and normalization of such groups within the national economy. Though not officially part of the rituals, the recorded human sacrifices imply cannibalism.



Anthropologist Claudio Lomnitz has studied these practices and noted that forcing recruits to consume human flesh marks a point of no return. This act signifies a permanent commitment to the cartel.



Framing this brutal induction as a perverse form of communion, the ritual cements loyalty and strips away former identities.



These initiation rites reflect not only a crisis of law and order but also a deep moral crisis. They reveal how criminal entities manipulate cultural and religious symbols to enforce loyalty and control.



Co-opting religious imagery for criminal purposes distorts traditional beliefs. This distortion highlights the profound challenges Mexican society faces as it confronts these violent realities.

MENAFN26082024007421016031ID1108600533