UNAMA Chief Visits Kandahar To Discuss Poppy Alternatives

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Roza Otunbayeva, the head of the UN mission in Afghanistan, met with officials in Kandahar to discuss alternative for farmers who previously grew poppies.

Kandahar's and information office reported that Otunbayeva met with the deputy governor of Kandahar during her visit to the southern province.

During the meeting, Otunbayeva stated that the United Nations had provided humanitarian aid to 26 million Afghans last year and is working to increase aid levels this year.

The deputy governor highlighted the improved security situation in Afghanistan and urged the UN to encourage investment. He also called for practical measures from the UN regarding the cultivation of alternative crops to replace poppies used for drugs and assistance with the treatment of drug addicts in the province.

Meanwhile, the efforts to support alternative livelihoods for Afghan farmers and to address drug addiction are crucial; they are set against the backdrop of a dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The ongoing restrictions on women and girls have exacerbated the situation, significantly limiting their access to education, employment, and essential services.

The international community faces a pressing need to address these restrictions and provide comprehensive support to alleviate the suffering of women and girls, ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches those most in need and contributes to long-term stability and development in Afghanistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram