Quhuo To Report Unaudited Financial Results For The First Half Of 2024 On August 28, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH ) ("Quhuo," the "Company," "we" or "our"), a leading gig Economy platform focusing on life services in China, today announced that it will report unaudited financial results for the first half of 2024 before the open of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.
The Company's management will hold a conference call on
Wednesday, August 28, 2024,
at
8:00 a.m.
U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the unaudited financial results.
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):
|
1-888-346-8982
|
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:
|
1-412-902-4272
|
Hong Kong Toll Free:
|
800-905945
|
Hong Kong-Local Toll:
|
852-301-84992
|
Mainland China Toll Free:
|
4001-201203
|
Conference ID:
|
QUHUO
Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID to join the call.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until
September 04, 2024:
|
US Toll Free:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International Toll:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Canada Toll Free:
|
855-669-9658
|
Replay Access Code:
|
2435048
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
ABOUT QUHUO LIMITED
Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH ) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") is a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.
With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.
