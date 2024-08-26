Aplastic Anemia Market Size & Share To Surpass USD 10.8 Billion By 2034, At A CAGR 4.3% - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With a rise in aplastic anemia incidence, the global for aplastic anemia is expected to develop significantly.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research -, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aplastic anemia market (再生不良性貧血市場) was projected to attain US$ 6.7 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 4.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 10.8 billion .

The term "aplastic anemia" refers to a potentially fatal hemopoiesis failure marked by pancytopenia and hypocellular bone marrow. The primary causes of acquired aplastic anemia are viruses. This illness can also be passed down from the mother to her offspring.

The major competitors in the aplastic anemia market are introducing novel medications to treat the condition and striving to minimize side effects by performing clinical studies. The regulatory agencies also hope for expedited approvals in order to increase the quantity of fully developed aplastic therapeutic medicines available.

Key Findings of Market Report



When the body stops producing enough blood cells, aplastic anemia begins to occur.

In turn, it turns out that the patients are more susceptible to infections and bleeding.

The purpose of clinical studies is to evaluate the effectiveness of romiplostim plus cyclophosphamide in order to address the challenges and problems associated with aplastic anemia. Immunosuppressive medication and allogeneic stem cell transplantation have raised patient survival rates by five years, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Market Trends For Aplastic Anemia



Numerous aspects of aplastic anemia are being studied by researchers, including the effectiveness of novel combination treatments, the ideal dose of immunosuppressant after stem cell transplantation, and novel techniques for stem cell transplantation that reduce complications and improve outcomes.

Clinical trials are being conducted on methylprednisolone, filgrastim, cyclosporine, horse anti-thymocyte globulin, and/or pegfilgrastim or pegfilgrastim biosimilar as treatments for people with aplastic anemia or intermediate- or low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome.

In addition, a conditioning regimen based on treosulfan is used in the treatment of bone marrow failure diseases prior to bone marrow or blood transplantation (BMT CTN 1904). The market potential for aplastic anemia are therefore being driven by an increase in the frequency of clinical studies, as previously noted.

Global Market for Aplastic Anemia: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the aplastic anemia market growth throughout the regions. These are:



According to the most recent aplastic anemia market data, North America accounted for the majority of the acquired aplastic anemia landscape in 2023, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. This is due to significant research being undertaken on aplastic anemia therapy in the United States and Canada. Asia Pacific's aplastic anemia market is growing because nations like India have a large number of anemic patients. Various awareness efforts on the need to prevent aplastic anemia are being performed, and they are keeping up with the growth of the treatment sector.

Global Aplastic Anemia Market: Key Players

Companies that deal with aplastic anemia introduce new products and then wait for regulatory agencies to approve them quickly. For example, as of April 2021, the U.S. FDA's Likelihood of Approval (LoA) for Amgen's Nplate (romiplostim) to treat aplastic anemia increased by 11 points.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global aplastic anemia market:



Eisai Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

Allergan plc

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

AbbVie Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bayer AG Others

Key developments:

The Enjaymo (sutimlimab-jome) injection was authorized by the FDA in February 2022 with the goal of lowering the requirement for red blood cell transfusions in individuals with cold agglutinin disease (CAD).

Global Aplastic Anemia Market (Markt für aplastische Anämie) Segmentation



Disease Type



Acquired Aplastic Anemia

Inherited Aplastic Anemia

Treatment Type



Bone Marrow Transfusion



Blood Transfusion

Drug Therapy

Mode of Administration



Injectable



Oral

Others

End-user



Hospitals



Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

