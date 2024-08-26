(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With its stunning rooms, beautifully designed restaurant, and award-winning hospitality, the Sutton Place Hotel Toronto showcases a long history with TIFF as stars return to Toronto for the festival.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto is delighted to be an Official Hospitality Partner for the Toronto International Festival which returns to the city from September 5th-15th.







Serving as a contemporary landmark at 355 King Street West, this property stands proud among the buzz of the Toronto Entertainment District, just down the road from the TIFF Lightbox. In the heart of downtown Toronto, close to the CN Tower, Roger's Centre, and Scotiabank Arena, the hotel is ideally located to access all that Toronto has to offer for guests who visit the festival.

Built in 1967 and recognized as one of the first luxury hotels in Toronto. Well established as the place to be during TIFF, The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto had quite the list of celebrity sightings over the years, including Sophia Loren, Paul Newman, Brad Pitt, and Sylvester Stallone. If you wanted a good chance at star-spotting during TIFF, The Sutton Place Hotel or Bistro 990 across the street were two of the spots where you were sure to catch a glimpse of the rich and famous.







Celebrating a deep-rooted history with the festival and attendees, all within an exquisite, cosmopolitan environment, The Sutton Place Hotel unveils an exclusive Hollywood retrospect on September 4th. Featuring classic photographs from The Sutton Place Hotel and Bistro 990, the images captured by renowned photographer, Lou D with Central Image Agency Inc. offer a timeless glimpse into Toronto's vibrant celebrity scene during the 1990s and early 2000s. During this time, The Sutton Place Hotel was the prominent unofficial headquarters and place to stay for TIFF attendees. Each year during the festival, media and publicists alike would gather at the hotel for press conferences, parties, and everything in between. These black and white images immortalize the glitz and glamour of The Sutton Place Hotel and Bistro 990, a legendary restaurant once located at 990 Bay Street. Positioned opposite the Sutton Place Hotel and TIFF headquarters at the time, Bistro 990 was a destination for Hollywood stars.







In addition to the many celebrities photographed at the hotel, the close relationship between Central Image Agency and Bistro 990 enabled them to document exclusive moments with stars, helping define the essence of Toronto's cultural allure during this time. Their work became globally recognized in pop culture and contributed to the historical narrative of TIFF as it gained international prominence. These photographs have found a home in the City of Toronto Archives, where they continue to preserve the energy of an era. These archival images which will be showcased at The Sutton Place Hotel during the festival, provide a rare opportunity to witness the gathering of celebrities at two of the city's most famed locations of that era in Toronto.

“After decades, I'm finally unlocking the vaults of my 35mm archives – a nostalgic journey through time, where each frame holds a story waiting to be rediscovered and shared with the Sutton Place and Abrielle guests, as well as TIFF fans on festival street” – Lou D









The hotel's coastal Mediterranean restaurant, Abrielle, will host the showcase. Designed by the award-winning DesignAgency, Abrielle is a monument of timeless charm coupled with a vibrant energy perfectly suited to TIFF. Perched at the corner of King Street West and Blue Jays Way, its distinctive style, bright flavors, and curated wine list are sure to create an energetic buzz throughout the festival and beyond.

The Sutton Place Hotel's second-floor ballroom will also host upcoming official TIFF events. The ballroom features a 20ft ceiling, elegant chandeliers, and plenty of natural light seen through the frames of the historic Canadian Westinghouse Building. Visit The Sutton Place Hotel from Sept 5th through 15th to experience the history of TIFF in downtown Toronto.









About The Sutton Place Hotels

Redefining luxury accommodation in Canada and hotels in Vancouver, Halifax, and Revelstoke Mountain Resort, The Sutton Place Hotels is owned by Northland Properties and Dallas Stars proprietor, Tom Gaglardi.

The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto is a name deep-rooted in history, all within an exquisite cosmopolitan environment and guaranteed to make an impact. Functionality and contemporary design come together beautifully to help you unwind during your stay, and we welcome guests to relax in luxurious comfort in our hotel suites in downtown Toronto complemented by onsite parking, fitness centre, and indoor pool to elevate your stay. The team at the Sutton Place Hotels takes great pride in providing unparalleled service and exceedingly elegant accommodations along with state-of-the-art amenities and refined dining.

For more information, visit suttonplace.com and , or follow The Sutton Place Hotels on Instagram @suttonplacehotels and Abrielle Restaurant, @abrielleto .



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

