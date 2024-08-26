(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) for potential violations of the securities laws.



Why Did MaxLinear's Stock Drop?

MaxLinear provides integrated radio-frequency analog and mixed-signal products for broadband communications applications.

After the market closed on July 24, 2024, MaxLinear announced earnings results for its second quarter of 2024 and that net revenue for the quarter was just $92 million, down 50% year-over-year. The company attributed the decline at least in part to prolonged burn-off of excess customer inventory leading to weakened demand.

The news caused a precipitous decline in the price of MaxLinear stock. The price of the company's stock closed at $22.29 per share on July 24, 2024. Prior to the market open on July 25, 2024, MaxLinear stock was trading in the range of $16.40 per share, a decline of $5.89 per share, or 26%.

What Can You Do?

