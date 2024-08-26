Codemaker.AI Breakthrough: 90,000-Line Software Library Recreated In Under 2 Hours-A Software Development Game Changer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CodeMaker has autonomously recreated a 90,000-line software library with an astonishing 91% accuracy-completing the task in just 1 hour and 42 minutes.

- Jakub Narloch, CEO of CodeMaker AIVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking demonstration of AI's potential, CodeMaker AI has autonomously recreated a 90,000-line software library with an astonishing 91% accuracy-completing the task in just 1 hour and 42 minutes. The achievement, completed at a cost of only $265.73, sets a new benchmark in AI-driven software development. The recreated library is now available on GitHub for public review (source )."This is more than just a technical feat-it's a paradigm shift," said Jakub Narloch, CEO of CodeMaker AI. "Our fine-tuning pipeline has proven that AI can assist and autonomously generate complex software at a previously unimaginable scale and speed. This positions CodeMaker AI as a leader in the next generation of software development tools."-Revolutionizing Software Development The successful demonstration showcases CodeMaker AI's ability to drastically reduce the time and cost associated with software development:-Unprecedented Speed: A task that traditionally took 25 years of manual coding was completed in less than two hours.Cost Efficiency: Enterprises can enhance their coding efficiency and achieve high-quality results while optimizing their budget, offering a valuable complement to the efforts of software developers.-High Accuracy: By achieving a 91% similarity, CodeMaker AI demonstrates that it can replicate complex software with a level of precision unmatched in the industry.Standing Out in a Competitive Field In a landscape filled with solutions like GitHub Copilot, Amazon CodeWhisperer, and JetBrains AI, CodeMaker AI distinguishes itself by autonomously performing large-scale operations at speeds up to 100,000 times faster than manual coding and at a cost 10,000 times lower. This enhances productivity and pushes the boundaries of what's possible with AI in software development.Custom Fine-Tuning for Maximum Impact: CodeMaker AI's custom fine-tuning pipeline allows users to train their models on entire codebases, adapting to specific coding styles and domain needs. This versatile approach was validated in smaller-scale Java projects, including successfully recreating open-source libraries like Mockito and JUnit.A New Era for Developers This breakthrough heralds a new era where:-Innovation Accelerated: AI reduces the time needed for development, enabling faster time-to-market for new ideas.-Productivity Enhanced: Developers can focus on strategic initiatives while AI handles repetitive tasks.-Standards Redefined: CodeMaker AI is setting new industry benchmarks for efficiency and precision in software development.About CodeMakerFounded in 2023, CodeMaker AI is revolutionizing software development through advanced AI technology. The company's flagship product offers unmatched automated code generation and completion capabilities, helping developers and enterprises achieve new levels of efficiency and creativity. With plans to scale it's capabilities by 10x, CodeMaker AI is poised to tackle even larger codebases, continuously improving quality and accelerating development.For more information about CodeMaker AI and its groundbreaking achievements, codemaker.

