Cdnetworks Launches Edge Application To Transform Businesses With Greater Agility And Efficiency
Date
8/26/2024 6:12:41 AM
SINGAPORE - media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2024 - CDNetworks, the APAC-leading Network to deliver edge as a service, proudly announces the launch of its new edge computing product, Edge Application . This platform is designed to empower online businesses across industries with greater agility and efficiency. By deploying business applications directly at the edge networks, Edge Application is set to empowering scenarios like Origin Off-Loading, Web Performance Optimisation, Access Control, Content Management, and Data Analysis, among others .
A Step Further to Serverless from Simply CDN
As a premier CDN and edge services provider, CDNetworks boasts unparalleled network resources in the industry. This foundation enables CDNetworks to better leverage its resource advantages when it comes to edge computing.
The CDNetworks Edge Application platform, comprising Edge Cloud Apps and Edge KV Storage , offers customisable and flexible edge application deployment that allow businesses to realise the potential of edge computing through Serverless management at the Edge.
'Our groundbreaking Edge Application platform will transform how businesses manage their online services,' said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks, 'By providing a flexible, auto-scaling, and easy-to-deploy Edge solution, we give customers the power to unleash the agility and efficiency they need to stay competitive.'
Greater Agility with Edge Cloud Apps
Easy Deployment Simply by Writing Code on Edge Servers No Infrastructure Management for Automated Scaling Rapid Custom Function Building with Extensive Deployment Templates Instant Serverless Functions Execution for Superior User Experiences Unmatched Performance with Minimal Cold Starts Backed by a Serverless Architecture for Developer-First Experiences Superior Efficiency with Edge KV Storage
Lightweight Storage at the Edge Durable Architecture for High Availability Global Data Synchronisation within Seconds High Data Accessibility and Security
CDNetworks' Edge Application is set to transform industries by enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. From e-commerce platforms managing traffic surges with Virtual Waiting Rooms
to finance applications requiring customised edge security, the possibilities are endless.
Going forward, CDNetworks will continue to expand the power of Edge Application Platform to deliver advantages to more industries and businesses.
About CDNetworks
With over 2,800 global PoPs, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, and colocation services all designed to spur business innovation. Visit
cdnetworks and follow us on
LinkedIn .
CDNetworks Singapore
