ADIHEX 2024: A Celebration Of Equestrian Excellence And Cultural Heritage

Discover the unique between horse and handler at the Liberty Equestrian Display.

Learn about the deep history of Arabian horses in insightful talks and exhibitions. Witness daring stunts and multi-horse-riding techniques in thrilling demonstrations.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 26 August 2024

– Under the esteemed patronage of Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, ADNEC Group proudly organises the 21st edition of the much-anticipated ADIHEX. This iconic event is scheduled from August 31 to September 8, 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, celebrating the blending of deep Emirati cultural traditions with pioneering innovation and technology across 11 diverse sectors.

This exhibition celebrates the thrill of an adventurous outdoor lifestyle, affording visitors the space to explore falconry, hunting, equestrian sports, veterinary products, fishing and marine sports, environmental preservation, cultural heritage, arts and crafts, and the latest in technology and innovation across all the represented sectors.

One of the cornerstones of the UAE's culture is the equestrian realm which is deeply rooted in history, with horse riding symbolising both social status and survival for Bedouin tribes.

The Arabian horse, famed for its endurance, intelligence, and elegance, is a symbol of Emirati pride and heritage. Once vital for travel and social events, today, these horses drive a thriving equestrian industry, supported by the UAE government. Originating from the Arabian Peninsula over 4,500 years ago, they are celebrated for their speed, stamina, and beauty. With distinct features like a wedge-shaped head, broad forehead, large eyes, and a concave profile, they are built to endure harsh desert climates, aided by the 'jibbah', which enhances sinus capacity.

Renowned for their intelligence and loyalty, Arabian horses excel in equestrian disciplines such as dressage and endurance riding. They are also showcased in beauty contests and cultural exhibitions worldwide. Judges in these competitions evaluate five key qualities: overall type, head and neck, body and topline, legs, and movement. Traits like a high tail carriage, graceful trot, and compact, powerful build are highly valued. Standing around 15 hands high, with fine hooves, a silky coat, and typically grey colouring, their distinct features-small head, protruding eyes, and wide nostrils-are reflections of their long-standing reputation for speed, stamina, and beauty. Competitions award gold, silver, and bronze medals based on how closely the horses align with the breed standard.

ADIHEX 2024 will present a dynamic array of equestrian events, showcasing the exceptional skill, grace, and deep heritage of the UAE's equestrian community, alongside various workshops, talks and exhibitions.

The Arabian Horses Society at ADIHEX will offer a series of insightful talks focusing on the cultural, historical, and technological significance of Arabian horses. Visitors can explore the rich heritage of these incredible steeds, delving into their role in hunting, falconry, and Bedouin traditions. There are sessions highlighting the characteristics of Arabian horsemen and the transformation of the equestrian industry through digital advancements. Speakers also discuss the deep connection between Arabian horses and Abu Dhabi's history, including their iconic bridles and roles within the Bedouin communities. These sessions offer a unique blend of tradition and innovation, providing a comprehensive understanding of the Arabian horse's place in both past and modern times.

Zabeel Feedmill, the official ADIHEX 2024 sponsor, will be providing visitors with insights into recent developments in equine nutrition. Known for its role in supporting the UAE's equestrian heritage, the manufacturer is focused on sustainability and animal welfare. Their feed solutions are designed to improve horse performance and well-being, reflecting their ongoing efforts in the region, particularly in flat racing, endurance, and breeding.

Among the highlights at ADIHEX 2024, the Liberty Equestrian Display will showcase horses moving freely without tack, emphasising the natural bond between horse and handler. The Dhabian Equestrian Club will offer interactive vaulting sessions, blending gymnastics and dance on horseback. The Arabian Horse Society will feature the Tshouleeb, a traditional Bedouin chant performed by riders, alongside the Horse Beauty Handler's Competition, celebrating the elegance of Arabian horses.

Visitors will also marvel at Abdulla Al Gafari's Trick and Roman Riding Demonstrations, showcasing daring stunts and multi-horse-riding techniques. Additionally, Knights of Oman Equestrian Centre will present captivating displays of traditional Omani horsemanship, including tent pegging and trick riding, highlighting Oman's rich equestrian heritage.

Prepare to be inspired by Fatima Alblooshi's Workshop & Musical Ride, where Fatima, a Special Olympic dressage competitor, will share her remarkable journey of overcoming challenges. Her musical ride will demonstrate the unrestrained talent and passion she brings to equestrianism.

In addition, Mamluk Archery and Kaber Stables will transport audiences back in time with historical battle recreations and stunning archery on horseback. For young riders, Pony Riding hosted by the Dhabian Equestrian Club offers a playful and educational introduction to horsemanship. The Gymkhana for People of Determination, in its fourth edition, will foster inclusivity as contestants navigate an obstacle course, demonstrating their horsemanship skills and promoting cognitive development.

As a premier celebration of the UAE's rich equestrian heritage, ADIHEX 2024 promises to enthral visitors with traditional and modern practices, competitions, and exhibitions. From desert horseback rides to guided stable tours, a love for all that is equestrian continues to thrive, cementing the UAE's position as a top destination for equestrian enthusiasts from around the world.