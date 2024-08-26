International Committee Of Red Cross Visits Separatists Detained In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In August, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) conducted follow-up visits to individuals of Armenian descent, as previously reported by the Azerbaijani side, Azernews reports, citing Ilaha Huseynova, head of the public relations department of the ICRC's Azerbaijan delegation.

One-on-one meetings were held with the detained individuals, and conditions were provided for them to communicate with their families.

"In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC assesses the treatment and conditions of detention during such visits. The ICRC also facilitates the restoration or continuation of contact between the individuals and their families. Observations and recommendations from these visits are shared and discussed only with the detaining authorities, in line with the ICRC's procedures," the statement noted.

It should be recalled that Azerbaijan's law enforcement agencies have detained and brought to Baku several former leaders and officials of the former separatist regime in Garabagh, including Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, former "foreign minister" David Babayan, "parliament speaker" David Ishkhanyan, generals Levon Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan, as well as former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan.