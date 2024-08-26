International Committee Of Red Cross Visits Separatists Detained In Azerbaijan
Fatima Latifova
In August, representatives of the International Committee of the
Red Cross (ICRC) conducted follow-up visits to individuals of
Armenian descent, as previously reported by the Azerbaijani side,
Azernews reports, citing Ilaha Huseynova, head of
the public relations department of the ICRC's Azerbaijan
delegation.
One-on-one meetings were held with the detained individuals, and
conditions were provided for them to communicate with their
families.
"In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC assesses the treatment
and conditions of detention during such visits. The ICRC also
facilitates the restoration or continuation of contact between the
individuals and their families. Observations and recommendations
from these visits are shared and discussed only with the detaining
authorities, in line with the ICRC's procedures," the statement
noted.
It should be recalled that Azerbaijan's law enforcement agencies
have detained and brought to Baku several former leaders and
officials of the former separatist regime in Garabagh, including
Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, former
"foreign minister" David Babayan, "parliament speaker" David
Ishkhanyan, generals Levon Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan, as well
as former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan.
