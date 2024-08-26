Missile Attack On Odesa Region Injures Four People, Including A Child
Date
8/26/2024 6:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Odesa region, four people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured in a Russian missile attack on the morning of August 26.
Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“As a result of the attack, four people were injured, including a 10-year-old boy. Three of the victims, including the child, were hospitalized in moderate condition,” the statement reads.
The regional governor added that falling rocket fragments damaged private houses and a large number of vehicles. There were also power outages in the Odesa region. All relevant services were involved to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, as a result of the large-scale Russian attack, critical infrastructure facilities were hit in the Vinnytsia region.
