Eschat Achieves Fedramp 'In Process' Designation

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESChat today announced it has achieved the "In Process" designation at the Moderate impact level from the Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP ® ).

ESChat for Government is a hardened version of the ESChat broadband communication, collaboration, and interoperability platform. ESChat is a Secure Broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) communication system that facilitates secure PTT communication, multimedia messaging, and a Common Operating Picture (COP) within and between agencies for mutual-aid or tactical purposes. ESChat for Government also supports external interfaces including Land Mobile Radio (LMR), dispatch consoles, and logging recorders.

The ESChat FedRAMP initiative has been ongoing for the past two years, and this important milestone indicates the company's readiness for an independent third-party audit, sponsor agency ATO, and final review by the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO), which are requirements to achieve the 'FedRAMP Authorized' Designation. ESChat's sponsor in the FedRAMP process is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

"Our FedRAMP initiative reflects our commitment to privacy and cybersecurity, while facilitating reliable and interoperable Push-to-Talk communication for our customers," said Josh Lober, President of ESChat. "This important milestone validates the efforts of our team and our readiness to enter into the Authorization phase of the FedRAMP process."

ESChat anticipates it will achieve the 'FedRAMP Authorized' designation in the first half of 2025.

About ESChat:

ESChat (eschat) is a leading provider of broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) services. ESChat is a FirstNet CertifiedTM solution and is also approved by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for U.S. military operational use. ESChat operates on and across all wireless carriers, providing cross-carrier interoperability. ESChat is available to federal government customers through the company's GSA Contract, which also includes a cooperative purchasing agreement for state and local government agencies.

