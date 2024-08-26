Kuwait Amir Receives Qatari Minister Of State For Energy Affairs
Date
8/26/2024 6:04:59 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Monday Qatari Minister of State for energy Affairs and Managing Director and CEO of QatarEnergy, Engineer Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, on the occasion of his visit to Kuwait.
The meeting was attended by the Vice Chairman and CEO of Kuwait petroleum Corporation, Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasser Al-Sabah, the Managing Director of International Marketing of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Sheikh Khaled Ahmad Faisal Al-Malik Al-Sabah, and senior state officials. (end)
