Kuwaiti Rahma Charity Opens School For Girls In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- Rahma charity opened Idris School for girls in Yemeni, Marib city, with total cost of KD 330,000 donated through Kuwait by your side campaign.

Speaking to KUNA on Monday, CEO of Tawasul human development establishment, Raed Ibrahim, described the school as a two-story building with some 12 classrooms and facilities built over a 4,500 square meters land plot.

The project, overseen by Rahma International, holds a capacity of 1,000 student split in two periods, morning shift and night shift, he explained, adding that they currently working on adding another floor to make room for more students.

Education deputy minister Ali Al-Abab commended the humanitarian role of Kuwait, its active support and sustainable projects.

He stated that the school will provide great opportunities for young girls whether refugees or hosting community, to escape woes of illiteracy. (end)

