Hypercar Market Expected To Hit $224.5 Billion By 2031, Growing At 31.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hypercar Market

Surge in demand for luxurious and comfortable driving experience drives the global hypercar market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Hypercar report offers a detailed study of top segments, value chains, changing market trends, competitive scenarios, key pockets, and regional landscape. The report is a vital source of information for investors, new entrants, leading market players, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The report segments the global hypercar market on the basis of propulsion, end-use, and region.

Request Sample Pages Now:

The growth of the global hypercar market is propelling, due to growth in demand for comfortable and luxurious driving experience. However, high cost of hypercars is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, production of electric hypercars is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The global hypercar market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include

Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, h.c. F. Porsche AG, Ferrari N.V., Audi AG Aktiengesellschaft, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC, Lotus Cars Limited, Pagani Automobili S.p.A., Bentley Motors Limited, McLaren Group

Buy Now the Exclusive Report:

Several companies operating in hypercar market are launching new electric hypercar in the market, which fuels the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2019, Automobili Pininfarina unveiled its new electric hypercar Battista at Geneva Motor Show. The new car has 1900 Bhp, and 2300 nm torque. It has potential to accelerate to 62 mph in less than two seconds, which is faster than a Formula 1 car.

The global hypercar market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., h.c. F. Porsche AG, Bentley Motors Limited, Ferrari N.V., Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC, McLaren Group, Audi AG Aktiengesellschaft, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., Pagani Automobili S.p.A., Lotus Cars Limited, Koenigsegg Automotive AB.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

Based on propulsion, the battery electric segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period. However, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:

Europe is expected to dominate the global hypercar market size . Italy, Germany, and UK are some of the leading producers. The prominent presence of the industry's leading players is assisting the industry's growth in Europe. In July 2022, Red Bull announced their first in-house hypercar RB17 at $5.62 million. The Advanced Technologies division of Red Bull's Formula One team has announced plans to launch its own $5.62 million million hypercar in 2025. The limited edition, two-seated RB-17 will be built at Red Bull's Milton Keynes factory, with only 50 cars built for civilian use rather than professional Formula 1 racing.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Luxury Car Market -

ATV and UTV Market -

Electric Ships Market -

Minibus Market -



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.