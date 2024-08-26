Global Laser Resurfacing Industry To Grow At 8.7% CAGR, Projected Market Size To Hit $649.9 Million

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laser Resurfacing Guide

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Laser resurfacing employs lasers to tighten skin, eliminate benign (non-cancerous) and malignant lesions, lessen the appearance of wrinkles and scars, even out skin coloration (pigmentation), and minimize the appearance of wrinkles and scars. The uneven skin is exposed to brief, focused, pulsating light beams using the laser method. By vaporizing the skin, laser skin resurfacing eliminates it very accurately, layer by layer. The epidermis, the top layer of your skin, is removed by lasers while the dermis, the layer beneath, is heated. New skin that is smoother and firmer is produced as a result of the lasers' stimulation of the creation of new collagen fibers. Other names for this common practice include Las abrasion, laser peel, and laser vaporization.

List of Key Players :

SpaMedical, Pure Luxe Medical, Elan aesthetics Inc, Lynton Lasers Ltd, Estique clinic, Aesthetic Solutions Inc., Alma Laser, Inc, Cutis Dermatology, Glow Anti-Aging Clinic, Venus Treatments

For Purchase Inquiry

On the basis of type, the market is classified into non-ablative and ablative. The ablative segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of product launch for ablative laser resurfacing devices and high presence of laser resurfacing industry who manufactures ablative laser resurfacing devices.

On the basis of gender, it is classified into male and female. The female segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in the awareness among the female population regarding aesthetic appearance and rise in the number of female populations.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into wrinkles and scar, aging hands, sagging skin and others. The wrinkles and scar segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to rise in the geriatric populations and increase in awareness among people regarding aesthetic appearance.

On the basis of provider, the market is classified into specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of hospitals and rise in the expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure.

Download Sample Report

North America accounted for a majority of the global laser resurfacing market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to advancement in technology to develop laser resurfacing devices and high presence of key players. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to rise in geriatric population and increase in the number of laser resurfacing procedure.

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

Explore New Reports:

Laser Resurfacing Market:

Enzymes Market :

Rapid Tests Market :

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

Media Contact:

Contact Us:

David Correa

Wilmington, Delaware, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

...

Web:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.