Telegram Toncoin-linked cryptocurrency loses USD2.7B in market value amid co-founder arrest

(MENAFN) Toncoin, the cryptocurrency associated with Telegram, has experienced a dramatic decline in its market value, shedding approximately USD2.7 billion following the reported detention of Telegram’s co-founder Pavel Durov. The asset, known as The Open Network (TON), saw its price plunge over 20 percent after Durov was arrested at a Paris airport on Saturday. He faces allegations related to his failure to mitigate criminal activities on Telegram.



Despite the initial drop, Toncoin's price partially recovered to USD5.69 as of early Monday morning GMT, though it remains down by 16 percent amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the 39-year-old Durov. Toncoin, which is ranked 10th by market value, leverages Telegram’s extensive user base of 900 million people and aims to facilitate features such as in-app payments and gaming. This ambitious goal has led to speculation that Telegram could evolve into a “super app,” similar to China's WeChat.



Data from DefiLlama reveals that the total value of assets locked on the Toncoin blockchain reached a peak of USD1.1 billion last month but has since fallen to USD661 million. Despite this recent turbulence, Toncoin’s price has more than tripled over the past year, with its market capitalization currently around USD14.4 billion.





