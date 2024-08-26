Royal Jordanian Airlines, Air Arabia And Flydubai Choose SKYPRO For Innovative Crew Footwear

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SKYPRO shoes are made specifically for professionals

SKYPRO insoles offer the best for safety and comfort

- Thusshanta Jayaraathne, CEO SKYPRO Dubai, LISBON, PORTUGAL, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Combining resilience and comfort, these shoes are hailed as“the next big thing” for boosting aviation team performance.SKYPRO , the global pioneer in cutting-edge uniforms and footwear, has announced three new partnerships with Middle East aviation giants: Air Arabia, flydubai and Royal Jordanian Airlines. Through this collaboration, SKYPRO Dubai will equip the airlines' entire workforce – male and female cabin crew, pilots, and ground staff – with its innovative shoes collection.WHY SKYPRO IS BECOMING THE FOOTWEAR OF CHOICE FOR AIRLINES IN THE MIDDLE EASTAir Arabia, Royal Jordanian and flydubai have chosen SKYPRO to outfit their teams because SKYPRO footwear is specifically engineered to meet the unique challenges encountered by airline personnel. Designed to endure long hours and demanding environments, SKYPRO footwear incorporates advanced features such as:)) Innovative technology: Incorporating advanced materials and designs for superior comfort and performance.)) World's first certified shoes for aviation professionals: Undergoing rigorous testing and certification to ensure the highest quality standards.)) Premium materials: Utilizing innocuous calf leathers for comfort and durability.)) Advanced cushioning: Incorporating cushioned insoles that absorb up to 90% of shock impact energy.)) Safety features: Featuring anti-skid and anti-static properties to protect against hazards.)) Airport-friendly design: Utilizing alarm-free construction for convenient airport security procedures.Together, these features ensure that SKYPRO shoes support aviation professionals in performing their demanding roles efficiently and comfortably."We are thrilled to partner with brands of the caliber of Air Arabia, flydubai and Royal Jordanian, airlines that are synonymous with excellence and exceptional service," said Thusshanta Jayaraathne, CEO at SKYPRO Dubai. "This collaboration allows us to showcase our expertise in providing the best possible footwear for aviation professionals to excel in their roles."ABOUT SKYPROSKYPRO is a global Uniform Provider, recognized for its premium travel footwear by Forbes and its inclusion in the Financial Times' "FT 1000 Europe fastest growing companies.”Besides Air Arabia, flydubai and Royal Jordanian Airline, SKYPRO's clientele encompasses major players like Emirates, NetJets, Norse, Flair, Royal Air Maroc, Crown Airlines, TAP, Qatar Airways Airlines and Swedish Police, among others.SKYPRO isn't just a footwear provider- they are considered the world's premier“one-stop shop” for uniform-related services. The company offer complete uniform services, including design, garment and shoe production, a comprehensive management system (mySKYPRO ), and sustainable solutions for the entire lifecycle of uniforms. For companies, this represents a revolutionary solution, eliminating the complexity of coordinating multiple suppliers and streamlining the entire process.Throughout its 20-year journey, SKYPRO has consistently demonstrated innovation and meteoric expansion. In 2023, the company achieved remarkable milestones, including unprecedented revenue growth, a threefold increase in its workforce.

