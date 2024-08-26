Infinidome Secures Major Deal For Resilient Navigation Solution In Western Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Resilient Navigation is no longer a recommendation

A critical need for robust protection solutions

Third Purchase by Key Western European Customer Underscores the Critical Need for infiniDome's GPS Protection Amid Rising Global Threats

EUROPE, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- infiniDome , a leading provider of GNSS protection and resilient navigation solutions, announces a significant new deal with a key customer in Western Europe. This marks the third purchase from this esteemed customer, emphasizing the growing trust and demand for infiniDome's advanced technology. The deal includes more than 1,000 units, reinforcing infiniDome's position as a global leader in navigation protection. This milestone follows infiniDome's recent announcement of battle-proven capabilities demonstrated during the conflicts in Israel and Ukraine, where GPS electronic warfare attacks were and are a significant and growing threat.

infiniDome offers cutting-edge anti-jamming solutions designed to protect GPS (GNSS) based systems from interference and jamming attacks, including their GPSdome (150g) and GPSdome OEM (35g) which protect from a single direction of attack and their GPSdome2 (500g) which protects two bands from 3 directions of attack. All solutions are fully retrofit, making them ideal for protecting almost any platform, even sUAS, without the need for major modifications in the platforms.

The GPSdome units are designed to protect UAVs, drones, ground vehicles, and even critical infrastructure, enhancing their resilience to GPS EW attacks by 20x-100x.

infiniDome also offers their joint solution with Honeywell Aerospace – the Resilient Navigation System. The Resilient Nav System combines infiniDome's anti-jamming technologies with Honeywell's advanced inertial navigation solution (HCINS) and their radar-based AltNav solution (HRVS), delivering precise positioning and uninterrupted operations even when the GPS signals are completely lost. These solutions are essential for applications requiring high accuracy and reliability both in GNSS-challenged and even fully denied environments.

In an era of increasing GNSS interference worldwide, the critical need for robust GPS protection solutions cannot be overstated. Loss of GPS signals in conflict zones can have severe consequences, hampering military operations and endangering lives. Similarly, in civilian environments, interference, either intentional or unintentional can disrupt essential services posing significant risks to lives and property. In an alarmingly growing number of regions, these GPS EW attacks had become a critical daily concern, not only in conflict zones but all around them as well.

As GNSS technology becomes more integral to a multiple number of industries, from precise agriculture, through transportation and critical infrastructure all the way to critical defense UAV applications, GPS protection and resilient navigation solutions has become indispensable.

