Gold prices rise on expectations of Federal Reserve cut in interest rates weaker dollar

(MENAFN) prices experienced a rise in early trading on Monday, building on gains from the previous session following remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Spot increased by 0.2 percent, reaching USD2,516.09 per ounce by 0027 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also rose by 0.2 percent, to USD2,551.30 per ounce. The appreciation in gold prices is attributed to Powell's support for an interest rate cut, which has heightened expectations that the Federal Reserve will reduce rates in September. Powell's comments, made on Friday, indicated his endorsement of cutting rates due to mounting risks to the market, despite inflation approaching the Fed's 2 percent target.



Additionally, the dollar's depreciation, hovering near its lowest level in nearly eight months, has made gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. This, coupled with falling yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes, has further supported gold's rise. According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, there is a significant anticipation among traders for a 25 basis point rate cut next month, with 64 percent of traders expecting this adjustment, while 36 percent foresee a more substantial cut of up to 50 basis points.



In the broader precious metals market, silver saw a slight increase of 0.3 percent, trading at USD29.90 per ounce, while platinum remained steady at USD962.65 per ounce. Conversely, palladium prices fell by 0.3 percent, settling at USD959.43 per ounce.



MENAFN26082024000045015682ID1108600340