Military trucks are the "workhorses" of modern providing mobility from the strategic all the way down to the tactical level. The breadth of logistical and mobility support they offer is extensive, ranging from of and equipment to being the of weapon systems, such as artillery howitzers and missiles or air defence systems, and systems overall, such as telecommunications, radars, and field hospitals among others.

The technological and business developments in the military trucks market are closely tied to the commercial market which offers mostly militarized variants of commercial families of trucks. That approach offers significant advantages in terms of technology development and economies of scale, and is equally important to the support of military trucks through a well-established spare parts and maintenance global network.

Electrification is an important issue for the future of the automotive industry but there is still a long way to its full entry into the defence domain due to the technical considerations pertaining to the battlefield's risks. Nevertheless, there are opportunities for electric vehicles to enter as part of the new procurement.

In the business landscape, the market is highly competitive as there are numerous large manufacturers, which nevertheless belong to global automotive groups. That is proof that branding also plays an important role, not only as a testament to the product's quality but also to the role that this industry plays in the economic development and technological evolution of a country.

The procurement of military trucks is an opportunity for countries that want to expand their economic output and growth to build upon them, develop their supply chain, and connect it to the global truck manufacturing network.

Covered in this study



Overview: Quick look at military truck technology and the market factors applicable to the industry over the 2024-2032 period. Also briefly covers the segmentation used and the perceived future of the market.

Market Dynamics: Details the commercial and military truck industry landscape, with key players in the main regions, regulatory issues, and the competitive landscape.

Segment Analysis: Provides the segmentation of the forecast

Regional Analysis: Assesses statements and programs to then detail the factors that are specific to a region. Impact Analysis: Evaluate factors that affect the market, clarifying their significance. Further provides a forecast trend of how these factors can impact the market size.

Reasons to buy



Insights into the characteristics of trucks and the upcoming electrification technology - what its technology and design aspects involve and how they can impact the military domain.

Provides an understanding of how military logistics is organized and how military trucks materialize in that plan, as well as how electric and hybrid trucks could fit in that plan.

Establish an understanding of the market's drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities that impact its growth.

Outlines the commercial and military truck companies operating in key regions. Illustrates opportunities and risks within the market so that the reader can make informed decisions to better develop one's business.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Who will benefit from this study?

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings

2.3 Key Conclusions

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Bonneted vs cab-over designs and regulations

3.3 Electrification's Benefits and Inhibitors

3.3.1 Power requirements

3.3.2 Engineering and Design Aspects

3.3.3 Signature management

3.3.4 Electric and hybrid powertrain

3.3.5 Logistical footprint

3.3.6 Batteries

3.4 Addressing the fuel/energy density problem

3.5 Military Maintenance Organisation

3.5.1 Basic concepts

3.5.2 Military maintenance system

3.6 Maintenance and Industry 4.0

3.6.1 Additive manufacturing (AM) in manufacturing and maintenance

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Military trucks market volume distribution over the forecast period by Region

4.3 Competitive landscape

4.3.1 EU - Rest of Europe

4.3.2 North America

4.3.3 Latin America

4.4 Maintenance and commercial networks

4.5 Batteries

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 France

6.2 Greece

6.3 Romania

6.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5 Ukraine

6.6 United States

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2032

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Military trucks market by region overview

7.3 Military trucks market regions by mobility

7.3.1 N. American military trucks market by mobility

7.3.2 European military trucks market by mobility

7.3.3 Latin American military trucks market by mobility

7.3.4 Middle Eastern & African military trucks market by mobility

7.3.5 Asian-Pacific military trucks market by mobility

7.4 Military trucks market regions by tonnage

7.4.1 North American military trucks market by tonnage

7.4.2 European military trucks market by tonnage

7.4.3 Latin American military trucks market by tonnage

7.4.4 Middle Eastern & African military trucks market by tonnage

7.4.5 Asian-Pacific military trucks market by tonnage

7.5 Opportunity Analysis

7.5.1 By Region

8 Market Forecast to 2032 by Mobility

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military trucks market by mobility overview

8.3 Military Trucks Mobility Market by Region

8.3.1 4x4 military trucks market by Region

8.3.2 6x6 military trucks market by region

8.3.3 8x8 military trucks market by region

8.3.4 8x10 military trucks market by region

8.3.5 10x10 military trucks market by region

8.4 Military trucks mobility market by tonnage

8.4.1 4x4 military trucks market by tonnage

8.4.2 6x6 military trucks market by tonnage

8.4.3 8x8 military trucks market by tonnage

8.4.4 8x10 military trucks market by tonnage

8.4.5 10x10 military trucks market by tonnage

8.5 Opportunity Analysis

8.5.1 By mobility

9 Market Forecast to 2032 by Tonnage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Military trucks market by tonnage overview

9.3 Military trucks market tonnage by region

9.3.1 2.5-t military trucks market by region

9.3.2 5-t military Trucks Market by region

9.3.3 9-t military trucks market by region

9.3.4 15-t military trucks market by region

9.3.5 20-t military trucks market by region

9.3.6 Heavy Equipment Transporter military trucks market by region

9.4 Military trucks market tonnage by mobility

9.4.1 Up to 2.5-t military trucks market by mobility

9.4.2 Up to 5-t military trucks market by mobility

9.4.3 Up to 9-t military trucks market by mobility

9.4.4 Up to 15-t military trucks market by mobility

9.4.5 Up to 20-t military trucks market by mobility

9.4.6 Heavy equipment transporter military trucks market by mobility

9.5 Opportunity Analysis

10 Impact Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Forecast Factors and Market Impact

10.2.1 Scenario 2 by Region

10.2.2 Scenario 2 by Mobility

10.2.3 Scenario 2 by tonnage

11 Leading Companies

11.1 Arquus (John Cockerill Group)

11.1.1 Introduction

11.1.2 Military Trucks - Products and Services

11.1.3 Recent Developments and Contracts

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Mercedes-Benz Trucks (Daimler AG)

11.3 Oshkosh Defense (Oshkosh Corporation)

11.4 Renault Trucks (Volvo Group)

11.5 Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV)

11.6 Scania (VW Group - Traton SE Group)

11.7 Volvo (Volvo Group)

12 Results and Conclusions

Companies Featured



AM General

Arquus (John Cockeril)

BAE Systems

BYD

Cummins

Daimler Trucks & Buses

DEFTECH

Elbit System

GM Defense LLC (General Motors)

Hino Motors

IDV - Iveco Defence Vehicles

Jelcz (PGZ Group)

John Cockeril

Kamaz (ROSTEC)

KIA Motors

KNDS - France

Kongsberg

Mack Defense (Volvo Group)

MAN (Traton Group)

Mercedes Benz Trucks (Daimler Trucks AG)

Mitsubishi Fuso Trucks & Buses ((Daimler Trucks AG))

Navistar Inc. (Traton Group)

Nexter Group

Oshkosh Defense

PACCAR

Patria

RBSL - Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land

Renault Trucks

RIO

RMMV - Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles

Scania (Traton Group)

Tatra

Toyota Motors

Traton Group

Volkswagen Caminhoes e Onibus (Traton Group)

Volkswagen Group Volvo Trucks (Volvo Group)

