Hair Wax Stick Market Size To Hit USD 402 Million By 2034, At A 4.2% CAGR | Analysis By Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising trend of young people favoring naturally softly styled hair is driving growth in the for hair wax sticks. In addition to style, hair wax sticks nourish hair and prolong its moisture retention.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research -, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hair wax stick market (헤어 왁스 스틱 시장) was projected to attain US$ 256.4 million in 2023. It is likely to garner a 4.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 402.8 million .

Using a hair wax stick, you may smooth flyaway and frizz around your hairline and neck to keep your hair looking neat all day. One thus seems more youthful and lively as a result.

These days, plant-based compounds included in hair wax sticks, including avocado essence, beeswax, and vitamin E, aid in mending damage, nourishing hair, restoring elasticity, postponing aging, and eliminating dry hair.

These days, hair wax sticks have a faint flowery and sweet aroma and give hair a shiny, non-greasy finish.

On the other hand, dandruff flare-ups and itching are likely to result with hair wax sticks. Throughout the projected period, this aspect can limit the hair wax stick market.

Key Findings of Market Report



Natural hair styling is quite popular right now as it works well for both medium-length and short hair types and can create a variety of looks, even if your hair is unkempt and ruffled. Depending on the substances used, this hair wax may be shiny or matte.

There are no negative consequences associated with using natural components like baobab oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, and myrica wax. They are so favored in natural hairstyles.

Both the exterior look, which includes hair, and the respiratory system are being negatively impacted by air pollution. Hair loss of its natural luster can also be attributed to unhealthy eating habits. In addition to giving the hair a glossy appearance, naturally styling the hair may help it strengthen its roots. Growing awareness of the need of nourishing hair and restoring its natural appearance is thus fueling the growth of the hair wax stick industry.

Market Trends For Hair Wax Stick



Unlike other hair-sticking treatments, hair wax gives the hair elasticity and a natural appearance. Put another way, after using a hair wax stick, the hair does not appear oily. Hair wax sticks are another tool for mattifying hair. For hair waxes, special compositions have been developed to offer a matte effect. They are suitable for those with greasy hair.

Aside from hairstyle, women like hair wax for curl shaping. These days, wild hair's edges can also be smoothed down with hair wax sticks.

Arata debuted its Advanced Curl Care line of hair style products, which includes creams and gels, in February 2022. Mango butter, murumuru butter, grape seed oil, hydrolyzed proteins, flower extracts, and organic perfumes derived from plants are among the constituents. The market for hair wax sticks is growing as a result of consumer preference for natural ingredients in soft style.

Global Market for Hair Wax Stick: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the hair wax stick market (سوق عصا شمع الشعر) growth throughout the regions. These are:



Asia Pacific held the highest share of the market for organic hair wax sticks for sensitive scalps, according to the most recent hair wax stick study, and this dominance is anticipated to last during the projection period. This is explained by the population's desire for hairstyles in places like India.

The pursuit of fashion and hair style is particularly appealing to millennials. In addition, young people frequently emulate their fashion industry role models. The need to always stay up to date with the newest styles is what is propelling the hair wax stick industry in Asia Pacific.

Global Hair Wax Stick Market: Key Players

The leading players in the hair wax stick market are introducing goods with only plant-based components, meaning that expectant mothers may use them without worrying about harming their hair or scalp.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global hair wax stick market:



Samnyte

Unilever PLC

Nexxus

Keracare Shop Style Shark

Offerings



Keracare specializes in hair care products that meet a range of requirements. Their specialty products include hair loss and dandruff treatments, hair hydration treatments, and relaxers and texturizers for people who want to change the natural texture of their hair. Furthermore, their product line addresses specific needs in the hair care industry by offering solutions that improve and preserve colored hair, manage frizz, and offer heat protection for style.

Anezus hair wax stick is a unisex product meant for non-greasy styling of hair. Samnyte hair wax stick is meant for flyaway hair. It smoothens hair frizz.

Global Hair Wax Stick Market Segmentation



Type



Water-based



Oil-based

Hybrid

Category



Organic

Synthetic

Hair Type



Straight Hair



Wavy Hair



Curly Hair



Thick Hair

Others (Fine Hair, etc.)

Fragrance Type



Scented

Unscented

Application



Hair Styling



Hair Texturizing



Hair Smoothing

Others (Hair Shine Enhancement, etc.)

End-use



Individual



Commercial





Salons





Barber Shops

Others (Theatrical, Cosplay Use, etc.)

Distribution Channel



Online





e-Commerce Websites



Company Websites



Offline





Hypermarkets/Supermarkets





Specialty Stores

Other Retail Stores

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

