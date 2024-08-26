Eye On The Ball: California Teen Golf Phenom Uses Talent To Help Victims Of Terror

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Max MargolisJERUSALEM, ISRAEL, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Golf prodigy Max Margolis plans to use his talent to help others: he is raising one million dollars for victims of terror and war - by playing 100 holes of golf in Israel next month. The seventeen-year-old from Palm Desert, California, made news in May when he broke PGA Championship winner Jason Day's course record from 2022. He will play Division 1 golf for Santa Clara University in 2025.But this summer he will exercise his swing at the Caesarea Golf Club on September 15 to raise funds for OneFamily , Israel's premier organization providing legal, financial, and emotional support for victims of terror.Max was inspired by a trip his father took to Israel earlier this year, and learning from him about the organization's work.“My father was greatly affected by what he saw, especially how giving back and helping others can make a difference. Through OneFamily, my father visited with and helped Israeli surviving members of the October 7 massacre families, hearing their stories first-hand.Max's father, Michael Margolis, came home and shared the story of his visit with Anani, for example, whose wife was brutally murdered in front of her two young children in a Hamas attack on October 7. Anani and his children escaped from their burning home with the clothes on their backs - and lost everything."It is incredibly inspiring to see a 17-year-old American step up to use his fantastic golfing talents to really make a difference in this world and think of others, and it is so heartwarming that it is a direct result of his father's experience and choices,” said OneFamily CEO Chantal Belzberg.“When Michael took it upon himself to come see and learn about the difficult struggles for so many in Israel this year, he influenced Max and many others around him. It has now become this beautiful intergenerational project."OneFamily is Israel's largest organization supporting victims of terror and their families. OneFamily provides critical short and long-term emotional, financial, and rehabilitative assistance to those impacted by terrorism, a number of people that has more than doubled since October 7th. OneFamily was recently named one of the 2024 recipients of the prestigious Genesis Prize.“My father and others have said that no one can understand the devastation and evil that occurred without visiting,” said Max.“Yet each of us has the opportunity to be a source of light and support in the lives of those innocent victims who are left with the scars of terrorism in Israel. I'm organizing this fundraiser for many reasons, but first and foremost, to support the amazing work OneFamily does on behalf of these families.“I am grateful to the Caesarea Golf Club for allowing me to use their course for this important cause,” Max added.“I plan to play 100 holes of golf. I welcome donors to join me in playing a few holes and, most importantly, to donate funds.” Max said he plans to hold an additional fundraiser in California when he returns to America.On his fundraising page , Max wrote,“We take so much in our lives for granted, but giving is the greatest gift of all.”

