Thousands Left Without Power After Severe Storms In Victoria

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Aug 26 (IANS) Thousands of people in the Australian state of Victoria have been left without power following damaging storms.

As of Monday morning, there were 24 unplanned outages in the electricity affecting 2,800 homes and businesses in northern and eastern Victoria after severe weather swept across the state on Sunday evening, according to company AusNet Services, Xinhua news agency reported.

The State Emergency Service (SES) reported receiving 471 calls for assistance in the 24 hours through to Monday morning, with intense winds causing widespread damage.

Of the calls for assistance to the SES, 261 were related to fallen trees, 130 to building damage, and 39 to flooding and property damage.

A severe thunderstorm alert was issued on Sunday night for Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, warning of damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall.

Winds exceeding 100 kmph were recorded at the Melbourne Airport as the storm hit the city at 6:15 p.m. local time and gusts of almost 150 kph were recorded elsewhere in the state.

"It's a very dynamic and dangerous situation," SES state duty officer Andrew Feagan told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Sunday.

"There's large hail, three to five-centimetre hail, that is very, very dangerous and can potentially cause life-threatening injuries."

Melbourne is forecast to reach a maximum temperature of 18-degree Celsius on Monday and 20-degree Celsius on Tuesday with strong winds sweeping the city.