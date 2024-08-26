New Global Sport Conference 2024: Patrice Evra – ‘Esports can be 10 times bigger than football’

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Saturday, August 24, 2024 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Patrice Evra, the former Manchester United player, believes esports can be “10 times bigger than football”, as the Frenchman spoke of his passion for gaming and esports at the New Global Sport Conference 2024 (NGSC) on Saturday.

Evra, 43, a UEFA Champions League and five-time Premier League winner with Manchester United, spoke as a panelist at NGSC, a two-day conference being held at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre. The former left-back appeared on a session called ‘Becoming a Modern Sports Hero – Sports, Gaming and the Relentless Pursuit of Excellence’ alongside Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, the Brazilian national who is a star Counter-Strike II player for FURIA Esports.

The session explored how modern-day sports stars have redefined excellence in their respective fields and explored parallels between traditional sports and competitive gaming, delving into the mindset, dedication, and strategies that propel each to the pinnacle of their careers.

And with around 3.24 billion gamers worldwide and growing all the time, Evra, capped 81 times for France, believes esports can become even bigger than the beautiful game.

Speaking on the sidelines of NGSC, Evra said: “Without hesitation, esports can be bigger than football – esports can be 10 times bigger than football. This is the new generation. Don’t forget, old school, our parents didn’t let us play (gaming), so we couldn’t do it. This generation wants gaming. It can be bigger than football 100%. You can see the fans in the arenas where all these gaming competitions happen, like at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh. I was talking to Gabriel (“FalleN” Toledo) and he’s now flying to Malta, then Serbia. It’s serious. Kids have time to play and love it. The professionals train eight hours per day; footballers train two, maximum three hours per day. It’s going to be so big.”

FalleN, 33, told the conference: “I started playing when I was a kid. I was part of the first generation who knew what esports could be. I’m very happy I pursued my dreams and very happy to be here now.”

The second edition of NGSC, themed as ‘The Future of Fandom’, is hosting more than 60 global speakers, 200 CEOs and 1,200 attendees. Thought leaders stem from giant global entities in gaming, esports, technology, sports, entertainment, business and investment, all of whom are converging at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center for NGSC.

The conference aligns with Saudi Arabia’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which was launched two years ago with the aim of making the Kingdom a global hub for the gaming and esports industry by 2030.

Building on the success of its inaugural event last year, NGSC continues the path forged by the successful 2022 and 2023 editions of the Next World Forum. Hosted under one exclusive banner, NGSC is holding sessions highlighting the challenges and opportunities in crafting a new global sporting legacy, the role of technology in shaping the future of competitive gaming, and the art of storytelling in esports.





