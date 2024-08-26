Al Nassr ‘ready to compete’ ahead of AFC Women’s Champions League debut

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 25 August 2024: The stage is set ahead of the first ever AFC Women’s Champions League matches to take place in Saudi Arabia, with Women’s Premier League champions Al Nassr preparing to become the first women’s side from the Kingdom to participate in the illustrious competition on Sunday evening.



The Riyadh club will make their debut in Group A of the competition’s preliminary stage on Sunday evening at Al Awwal Park against Myawady Women FC, the domestic champions of Myanmar.



The two-time Saudi Arabian league champions will then face Young Elephants of Laos and champions of the UAE’s domestic women’s league, Abu Dhabi Country Club to round out the group.



Al Nassr head coach, Sandro Mendes believes his side have what it takes to compete in Asia’s premier women’s club competition. “We know the teams we are facing, we’ve done our homework. We’ll take it game by game but we are Al Nassr and we’re ready to compete,” he said.



With the official start to the Saudi Arabian Women’s Premier League in September, the challenge of qualifying to the next stage of the top women’s club competition in Asian football is something Mendes feels his side have prepared for.



Mendes added, “It’s our first official game of the season but I believe we are ready. We’ve had a good preseason in Spain and added some strong international players with experience to the squad, so we hope to progress to the next stage.”



Among the new signings to the Riyadh side are Brazilian defender Kathellen Sousa, arriving during the summer window from Spanish side Real Madrid Femenino, who has seen a positive momentum with the squad going into the historic encounters in the AFC Women’s Champions League.



Sousa said, “from my few weeks of training with the team so far, it’s clear that Al Nassr doesn’t just come to compete and take part. We’re ready to give our all in every match and obviously go for the win.”



The Brazilian international, who competed in last season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League with her former club, is looking forward to the chance to make an impact on her debut in the club’s first ever appearance in Asia’s top women’s club competition.



“For me, every player wants to make history for the club. Every competition is different but at a big club, you always want to win and make history. So hopefully we can take the first step in this competition,” she added.



Organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the AFC Women’s Champions League is destined to usher in a new era of success and progress for women’s football in the years ahead – serving as the new premier continental competition for professional women’s clubs across the region. For the upcoming 2024/25 season, the highly anticipated inaugural edition will welcome the 21 domestic champions from AFC member associations.





