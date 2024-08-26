Minister Galushchenko On Russia's Latest Massive Attack: Situation In Energy Sector Challenging
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians have again targeted Ukraine's energy objects, trying to leave Ukrainians without electricity.
The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko on facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The enemy is again causing missile terror against the whole of Ukraine. The energy sector is under attack. The enemy does not give up on plans to leave Ukrainians without electricity,” Galushchenko wrote.
In his words, Ukrenergo National Power Company introduced emergency power outages. The consequences of Russia's latest massive attack are yet to be clarified, but the minister called the current situation challenging.
A reminder that, following Russia's recent attack on the morning of August 26, 2024, some Ukrainian cities are facing power and water supply issues. In particular, the 'points of invincibility' are being deployed in the city of Kyiv.
