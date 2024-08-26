SMBD Agency Boosts SME Sales And Market Access With New Support Initiatives
From January to June 2024, approximately 60 micro, small, and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have leveraged the support of the
Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) to enhance
their sales opportunities and explore new markets,
Azernews reports.
The agency's efforts included organizing and supporting
exhibitions and fairs, creating new avenues for SMEs to showcase
their products and services.
During this period, 38 SMEs benefited from a dedicated stand at
four major exhibitions and fairs, gaining exposure and forging new
business connections. SMEs interested in participating in future
exhibitions can apply electronically through the SMB Agency's
platform to take advantage of these promotional opportunities.
Additionally, the SMBD Agency processed 24 applications for
trade network access support, successfully assisting 21 businesses
in meeting the criteria. As part of this initiative, eight new
sales points were established in Baku's commercial networks,
including prominent stores like "Bravo," "Bolmart," "Megastore,"
and "Sharg Bazaar." Micro and small businesses can now access these
networks under favorable conditions, further expanding their market
reach.
For more information and to apply for participation in
exhibitions or access to trade networks, visit the SMB Agency's
website.
