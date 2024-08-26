عربي


SMBD Agency Boosts SME Sales And Market Access With New Support Initiatives

8/26/2024 5:17:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

From January to June 2024, approximately 60 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have leveraged the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) to enhance their sales opportunities and explore new markets, Azernews reports.

The agency's efforts included organizing and supporting exhibitions and fairs, creating new avenues for SMEs to showcase their products and services.

During this period, 38 SMEs benefited from a dedicated stand at four major exhibitions and fairs, gaining exposure and forging new business connections. SMEs interested in participating in future exhibitions can apply electronically through the SMB Agency's platform to take advantage of these promotional opportunities.

Additionally, the SMBD Agency processed 24 applications for trade network access support, successfully assisting 21 businesses in meeting the criteria. As part of this initiative, eight new sales points were established in Baku's commercial networks, including prominent stores like "Bravo," "Bolmart," "Megastore," and "Sharg Bazaar." Micro and small businesses can now access these networks under favorable conditions, further expanding their market reach.

For more information and to apply for participation in exhibitions or access to trade networks, visit the SMB Agency's website.

AzerNews

