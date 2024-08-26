31 August Is Day Of Silence In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

September 1 marks the day of parliamentary in Azerbaijan, and as such, the preceding Saturday, August 31, is designated as the "day of silence," Azernews reports.

No election campaigning is permitted on this day due to the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In accordance with the Election Code, registered candidates, their authorized representatives and agents, as well as registered political parties, party blocs, and their representatives and agents, must cease all campaign activities 24 hours before the voting begins. Campaigning may commence 23 days prior to election day and must be halted 24 hours before the start of voting.

For the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, the campaign period began on August 9, 2024, and must conclude by 8:00 AM on August 31.

This day is informally referred to as the "day of silence."

It is noted that on September 1, polling stations will open at 8:00 AM and the voting will continue until 7:00 PM. In the parliamentary elections, 990 candidates will compete for 125 parliamentary seats.