31 August Is Day Of Silence In Azerbaijan
8/26/2024 5:17:17 AM
Fatima Latifova
September 1 marks the day of parliamentary elections in
Azerbaijan, and as such, the preceding Saturday, August 31, is
designated as the "day of silence," Azernews
reports.
No election campaigning is permitted on this day due to the
upcoming parliamentary elections.
In accordance with the Election Code, registered candidates,
their authorized representatives and agents, as well as registered
political parties, party blocs, and their representatives and
agents, must cease all campaign activities 24 hours before the
voting begins. Campaigning may commence 23 days prior to election
day and must be halted 24 hours before the start of voting.
For the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, the campaign
period began on August 9, 2024, and must conclude by 8:00 AM on
August 31.
This day is informally referred to as the "day of silence."
It is noted that on September 1, polling stations will open at
8:00 AM and the voting will continue until 7:00 PM. In the
parliamentary elections, 990 candidates will compete for 125
parliamentary seats.
