President Of Turkiye Thanks President Ilham Aliyev For Support In Combating Wildfires
Date
8/26/2024 5:17:17 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressed his
gratitude to the people of Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev
for their support in combating the forest fires,
Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.
Speaking in Bitlis province, the Turkish head of state remarked
that Azerbaijan's leader, Ilham Aliyev, once again exemplified the
spirit of brotherhood and demonstrated his commitment to the
principle of "One nation, two states."
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated: "My brother Ilham Aliyev did not
just settle for a phone call; he sent an amphibious plane, which
provided strong support in extinguishing the forest fires in our
country. Azerbaijan has always come to Turkey's aid, and likewise,
we assist our brotherly country in difficult times. This will
continue in the future."
He also recalled that the President of Russia had previously
taken a similar step by sending a plane to assist in extinguishing
the forest fires in Turkey. Erdoğan noted: "Thanks to these two
planes, we are able to extinguish the fires in our country at a
faster pace."
