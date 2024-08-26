Paralympics Fervor Pervades Through Paris Ahead Of 17Th Edition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Otaibi









PARIS, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- Parisians are brimming with excitement as the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games fast approaches, with preparations across the French capital in full swing ahead of the sporting spectacle that kicks off on Wednesday.





As Paris readies to host the event for the first time in history, some 4,400 Paralympic will be vying for supremacy in some 22 different sports, while organizers are putting the finishing touches on an opening ceremony in the French capital's iconic Place de la Concorde square, which promises to be equally as riveting as the Olympic Games.





The ceremony is expected to be a star-studded affair, with prominent politicians and famous athletes set be in attendance before some 65,000 spectators in a gesture meant to fire up the athletes ahead of the Paralympic Games.



While the event offers Paralympic athletes the chance to perform on an international stage, it subsequently creates a better understanding of the notion of disability inclusion, which gives the event a humanitarian and social dimension on top of the sporting allure that such spectacles usually garner.





In the wake of the Paris Olympics, which French authorities have called a "tremendous success," the Paralympic Games have been given unprecedented global exposure, as organizers seek to ensure that facilities across Paris are fully prepared to host the action, while providing the ultimate experience for the athletes themselves.





In the run up to the event, chief organizers have revealed the special mascot for this year's edition, the "Paralympic Phryge," who is on a mission to "encourage everyone to incorporate sport into their daily lives, highlighting the transformative power of physical activity on health, relationships, and society," according to the Paralympic Games' official website.





In keeping with the distinction of this year's edition of the Paralympic Games, the medals for the competition have been uniquely designed by renowned French jeweler Chaumet, accentuated by original iron taken from Paris' mammoth Eiffel Tower to leave recipients with something to remember long after the games are done and dusted.





The Paralympic Village, the special accommodation designed to host the athletes, has been built in a way that fully caters to their needs given the spacious and "steps-free" facilities inside, which ensures that the athletes would be able to move seamlessly from one place to another.





Dating back to 1960, when the first edition took place in the Italian capital Rome, the Paralympic Games have grown in significance since then, morphing into the second biggest sporting gathering in the world after the Olympics, a far cry from what commenced as a simple initiative involving British World War II veterans. (end)





mao











MENAFN26082024000071011013ID1108600112