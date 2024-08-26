Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian In Al-Khalil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian civilian was shot and killed on Monday by the Israeli forces in the city of Al-Khalil, southern West Bank, revealed the Palestinian Ministry.





In a statement, the said that the 46-year-old martyred Eyad Al-Najjar, died near the Israeli West barrier due to a gunshot wound to the head, executed by the hands of the Israeli occupation forces.





Two young men were also martyred Sunday after the occupation forces heavily shot their car near the city of Salfit, northern West Bank. (end)





nq











MENAFN26082024000071011013ID1108600110