Official: Kuwait Institute For Scientific Research Ground To Develop Science, Talents

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) creates a unique environment and ground to develop science and talents in the country, said a KISR official on Monday.





Speaking to KUNA, Manager of the Efficiency Technologies Program at KISR Dr. Fotouh Al-Ragom -- who recently was chosen as the 2024 Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) Energy Managers Hall of Fame Inductee -- said that this honor reflected Kuwaiti scientists' talents in the global arena.





She affirmed her great pride in being chosen by the American association, noting that the selection was based on her achievements in the field of energy management whether in the field of research or invention.





Dr. Al-Ragom, who has many accolades including a 2013 research on production hydrogen via separating water molecules through chemical means -- indicated that KISR played a crucial role in allow her to pursue science excellence through research and experimentation.





Such support would help in finding solutions to challenges facing the region and world within energy, water, and environment protection, which in turn would contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she added.





KISR had contributed immensely in decreasing the state's financial burdens especially within power generation and lessening electrical grid overload in Kuwait, she said.





Dr. Al-Ragom stressed the need to boost the capabilities of KISR, taking strategic steps to increase the institute's budget and financially support Research and Development (RnD) budgets through public and private sector involvement and contribution. (end)





