Super Garuda Shield Military Exercises Begins In Indonesia With Wide Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- The Super Garuda Shield 2024 multinational joint military exercise in Indonesia kicked off Monday, with the participation of 1,120 from 22 countries, and will last until September sixth.





In a statement, the Indonesian National Information Center said the exercises would start in Juanda Naval Air Base in East Java, Surabaya, which will include security exercises and jungle field training.





During training the twin-engine, tandem-rotor US Chinook CH-47 helicopters will make a first time appearance, and training will eventually conclude in a combined field exercise where troops from the US, Indonesia, and Japan will perform joint parachute jumps.





The Super Garuda is hosted annually by Indonesia since 2007, participating countries include the United States (US), Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, among other observing nations. (end)





