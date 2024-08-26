Creation Of 5 Districts In Ladakh Step Towards Better Governance, Prosperity: PM Modi
8/26/2024 5:12:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the creation of five new districts in Ladakh as a step towards better governance and prosperity.
Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to people, he said, congratulating them.
He said on X,“Creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity.”
Earlier Home Minister Amit Shah announced the creation of five districts in the Union Territory which was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
