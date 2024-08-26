Cdnetworks Launches Edge Application To Transform Businesses With Greater Agility And Efficiency Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
8/26/2024 5:10:44 AM
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
SINGAPORE -
Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2024 - CDNetworks, the APAC-leading Network to deliver edge as a service, proudly announces the launch of its new edge computing product,
Edge Application . This platform is designed to empower online businesses across industries with greater agility and efficiency. By deploying business applications directly at the edge networks, Edge Application is set to empowering scenarios like
Origin Off-Loading, Web Performance Optimisation, Access Control, Content Management, and Data Analysis, among others .
A Step Further to Serverless from Simply CDN
As a premier CDN and edge services provider, CDNetworks boasts unparalleled
network resources in the industry. This foundation enables CDNetworks to better leverage its resource advantages when it comes to edge computing.
The CDNetworks Edge Application platform, comprising
Edge Cloud Apps and Edge KV Storage , offers customisable and flexible edge application deployment that allow businesses to realise the potential of edge computing through Serverless management at the Edge.
"Our groundbreaking Edge Application platform will transform how businesses manage their online services,"
said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks, "By providing a flexible, auto-scaling, and easy-to-deploy Edge solution,
we give customers the power to unleash the agility and efficiency they need to stay competitive."
Greater Agility with Edge Cloud Apps
Easy Deployment Simply by Writing Code on Edge Servers
No Infrastructure Management for Automated Scaling
Rapid Custom Function Building with Extensive Deployment Templates
Instant Serverless Functions Execution for Superior User Experiences
Unmatched Performance with Minimal Cold Starts
Backed by a Serverless Architecture for Developer-First Experiences
Superior Efficiency with Edge KV Storage
Lightweight Storage at the Edge
Durable Architecture for High Availability
Global Data Synchronisation within Seconds
High Data Accessibility and Security
CDNetworks' Edge Application is set to transform industries by enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. From e-commerce platforms managing traffic surges with
Virtual Waiting Rooms
to finance applications requiring customised edge security, the possibilities are endless.
Going forward, CDNetworks will continue to expand the power of
Edge Application Platform to deliver advantages to more industries and businesses.
Hashtag:
#Digitaltransformation #DigitalInfrastructure #EdgeApplication
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About CDNetworks
With over 2,800 global PoPs, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, and colocation services - all designed to spur business innovation. Visit
and follow us on
.
MENAFN26082024003551001712ID1108600050
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.