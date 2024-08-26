Cdnetworks Launches Edge Application To Transform Businesses With Greater Agility And Efficiency Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2024 - CDNetworks, the APAC-leading to deliver edge as a service, proudly announces the launch of its new edge computing product, Edge Application . This is designed to empower businesses across industries with greater agility and efficiency. By deploying business applications directly at the edge networks, Edge Application is set to empowering scenarios like Origin Off-Loading, Web Performance Optimisation, Access Control, Content Management, and Data Analysis, among others .



A Step Further to Serverless from Simply CDN



As a premier CDN and edge services provider, CDNetworks boasts unparalleled network resources in the industry. This foundation enables CDNetworks to better leverage its resource advantages when it comes to edge computing.



The CDNetworks Edge Application platform, comprising Edge Cloud Apps and Edge KV Storage , offers customisable and flexible edge application deployment that allow businesses to realise the potential of edge computing through Serverless management at the Edge.



"Our groundbreaking Edge Application platform will transform how businesses manage their online services," said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks, "By providing a flexible, auto-scaling, and easy-to-deploy Edge solution, we give customers the power to unleash the agility and efficiency they need to stay competitive."



Greater Agility with Edge Cloud Apps





Easy Deployment Simply by Writing Code on Edge Servers

No Infrastructure Management for Automated Scaling

Rapid Custom Function Building with Extensive Deployment Templates

Instant Serverless Functions Execution for Superior User Experiences

Unmatched Performance with Minimal Cold Starts Backed by a Serverless Architecture for Developer-First Experiences



Lightweight Storage at the Edge

Durable Architecture for High Availability

Global Data Synchronisation within Seconds High Data Accessibility and Security

CDNetworks' Edge Application is set to transform industries by enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. From e-commerce platforms managing traffic surges to finance applications requiring customised edge security, the possibilities are endless. Going forward, CDNetworks will continue to expand the power of Edge Application Platform to deliver advantages to more industries and businesses.

About CDNetworks
With over 2,800 global PoPs, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, and colocation services - all designed to spur business innovation.