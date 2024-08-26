Severe Floods In Bangladesh Kill 20 And Displace Thousand

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Authorities in Bangladesh have reported that 20 people have died due to severe monsoon rains and resulting floods in the country.

Reuters reported on Sunday, August 25, that more than 5 million people have been affected by this natural disaster.

According to reports, the floods have caused extensive damage to homes and agricultural produce in the northern and southeastern regions.

Acting Prime Mohammad Yunus emphasized that affected individuals urgently need food, clean water, medicine, and clothing.

Previously, Agence France-Presse reported that nearly 300,000 people had been displaced by the floods and now reside in emergency shelters.

Officials have stated that most casualties occurred due to landslides triggered by the heavy rains.

Last week, at least 42 people in Bangladesh and India also lost their lives due to severe monsoon rains and resulting floods.

It is noteworthy that Bangladesh, with a population of 170 million, is located in South Asia and is crossed by hundreds of rivers, which leads to frequent and severe flooding.

Meanwhile, the ongoing monsoon rains and floods have created a dire situation in Bangladesh, highlighting the urgent need for international assistance and comprehensive disaster management strategies to mitigate the impact of such natural calamities.

