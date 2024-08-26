(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BIRMINGHAM , ALABAMA , USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a navy ship or submarine veteran who has developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Alabama to please call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466 for a conversation about financial compensation. It is not uncommon for a navy veteran with mesothelioma to receive over a million dollars in compensation and it is not uncommon for a navy veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer to receive over a hundred thousand dollars in compensation.

The group says, "We have endorsed the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group for a Navy Veteran or person anywhere in Alabama who has developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer because we are extremely confident this remarkable legal team will produce the best possible compensation results for their clients. Navy Veterans are still the highest risk work group for developing mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in the USA because they had so much on the job exposure to asbestos.

"If your husband or dad is a navy ship or submarine veteran with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Alabama, please call the Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466. They will get you a superior compensation result-and in Alabama they are the home team."

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

