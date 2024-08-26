Bertazzoni Pro125i2ext By Bertazzoni Wins Silver In A' Home Appliances Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bertazzoni Pro125I2Ext

Bertazzoni's Freestanding Cooker Recognized for Exceptional Design and Innovation by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of home appliance design, has announced Bertazzoni 's "Bertazzoni Pro125I2Ext" as the Silver Winner in the Home Appliances Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Bertazzoni's freestanding cooker, which seamlessly blends advanced functionality with refined aesthetics.The Silver A' Home Appliances Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and consumers alike. It recognizes designs that not only meet the highest standards of form and function but also align with current trends and user needs. By receiving this accolade, Bertazzoni demonstrates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of home appliance design, offering products that enhance the cooking experience and elevate the overall kitchen environment.The Bertazzoni Pro125I2Ext stands out for its versatile features and user-centric design. The double-oven range cooker boasts a main electric oven with 11 functions, including convection, baking, grilling, and warming, while the auxiliary oven offers six modes. The induction hob features five heating zones with booster functionality, pot detection, and residual heat indicators. The cooker's triple-glass doors minimize heat loss, ensuring energy efficiency and a comfortable cooking environment.This recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as a testament to Bertazzoni's dedication to crafting innovative, high-performing appliances that cater to the evolving needs of modern kitchens. The award not only celebrates the Bertazzoni Pro125I2Ext but also inspires the brand to continue exploring new avenues for design excellence and functionality. It motivates the Bertazzoni team to push the boundaries of what is possible in home appliance design, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and customer-centric innovation.The Bertazzoni Pro125I2Ext was designed by a talented team of professionals, including Bertazzoni and Valerio Cometti + V12 Design studio. Their collaborative efforts and expertise in the field of home appliance design have culminated in this award-winning freestanding cooker that exemplifies the perfect blend of style and performance.Interested parties may learn more about the Bertazzoni Pro125I2Ext and its award-winning design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About BertazzoniFounded in Guastalla in 1882, Bertazzoni Spa is a leading manufacturer of kitchen appliances, known for its innovative designs, superior craftsmanship, and commitment to excellence. With a rich heritage spanning six generations, Bertazzoni combines traditional values with cutting-edge technology to create appliances that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. The company's products, marketed under the Bertazzoni and La Germania brands, are appreciated worldwide and exported to over 60 countries.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a profound understanding of user needs. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and pushing the boundaries of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this distinguished honor.About A' Design AwardThe A' Home Appliances Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design in the home appliance industry. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts entries from talented designers, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert judges evaluates each submission based on pre-established criteria, ensuring the highest standards of design excellence. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants gain global exposure, recognition, and the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that benefit society, inspiring a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

