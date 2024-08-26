'Cricket An Inseparable Part Of Who I Am': Shikhar Dhawan Joins Legends League Cricket Following Retirement

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has joined the Legends League (LLC) as of Monday, following his announcement of retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The 38-year-old left-handed batsman is now set to participate in T20 leagues beyond the IPL.

"My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I'm at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me.

I am eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together," said Dhawan in a statement.

Dhawan will join the Legends League Cricket (LLC) set to take place in September.

On Saturday, Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, two years after his last appearance for the national team. The 38-year-old expressed contentment with his career, having represented India in all three formats.

Dhawan made his international debut in 2010 with an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam, and his final game for India was also an ODI, against Bangladesh in 2022.

"As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!," Dhawan had said in a post on 'X'.

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. As I bid goodbye to my cricket journey, I have peace in my heart that I played for so long," he had added.

A product of Sonnet Club and a fighter from West Delhi, Dhawan played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is for India. However, he fell out of favour in recent years due to inconsistent form and the rise of younger opening talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

Dhawan's most impressive performances came in ODIs, where he scored 6,793 runs at an average of 44.11, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties. In Tests, he averaged 40.61 with 2,315 runs, featuring seven centuries.

Dhawan is a bona fide IPL legend, having appeared in 222 matches and amassed 6,769 runs, including two centuries and 51 half-centuries. His record of 768 fours is the highest by any batter in the tournament, and he also became the first player to hit consecutive hundreds in the IPL.

He was a key member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad's title-winning team in the 2016 season and has also represented Delhi, Mumbai, and Punjab. Dhawan captained Delhi and Punjab at various points in his career. This season, he played for Punjab but featured in only five matches due to fitness issues.