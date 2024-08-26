Halle Berry On Her Childhood Sweetheart: We're Still Close Friends

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 26 (IANS) star Halle Berry said that she has often thought about what might have happened if they had stayed together with her childhood sweetheart, whom she is still“close friends” with.

The 58-year-old was initially married to David Justice from 1993 until 1997, then to Eric Benét from 2001 until 2005, and then to Olivier Martinez from 2013 until 2016. She has been in a relationship with Van Hunt for over four years.

"I think it's something we have all fantasised about, if we're honest about it. Wondering what happened to the one that got away and how things would have turned out had you stayed together,” she told Britain's HELLO magazine.

“Or what you would say if you suddenly ran into them now. We're still close friends so it's different. I feel grateful for the time we had together, but I don't have any regrets. It was fun at the time, but I needed to move on and discover life beyond my own backyard," Berry added.

The Oscar-winning star is now appearing opposite Mark Wahlberg in the new spy comedy film 'The Union' and said that she loved getting to have her family with her on set, reports co.

She said: "I had my family with me in London, so we got to do some stuff there. We also shot in Slovenia, which was fascinating because I have never been there before. So it wasn't all work."

Halle also noted that she hopes to "keep working" and "stay healthy" so that she can be around for her children for as long as possible. Hopefully, I get to keep working, to keep challenging myself and most of all, that I stay healthy.

"I have two children who are still growing up. I just want to keep doing what I have been doing and take care of myself because it's really important I stick around for them. It's important to look after yourself, to take care of your body and to eat well. It's the lifestyle that helps."