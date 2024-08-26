(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's regional is in a severe crisis, highlighted by the recent tragic crash of a Voepass flight that killed 62 people.



Since the early 2000s, approximately 30 regional have ceased operations, indicating a significant downturn.



In 2000, these carriers held a 7.57% share; by 2023, this had fallen to just 4.8%, the lowest in 23 years.



Historically, regional airlines have been vital for connecting Brazil's expansive geography. However, the closure of numerous airlines over the years has left many regions underserved.



Currently, only three airlines primarily focus on Brazil's regional routes, navigating high operational costs and strict safety regulations.



The government has proposed tax reforms and incentives for purchasing Brazilian-made Embraer aircraft.







These measures aim to reduce operational costs and encourage investments in regional aviation.



Despite governmental efforts, the future of Brazil's regional aviation remains uncertain.



The sustainability of this sector is crucial for maintaining economic and social connections across the country.



Effective policies are essential to revitalize and sustain regional aviation, ensuring it continues to serve its vital role in national development.

Background

Regional aviation has been crucial for Brazil's transportation infrastructure. These airlines connect remote regions with urban centers.



They facilitate passenger travel and the movement of goods and services. This connectivity supports economic growth, social integration, and national development.



From Growth to Grief: The Steep Decline of Regional Aviation in Brazil

