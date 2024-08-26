Uruguay’S Retail And Services Sectors: Growth Amid Regional Dynamics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's commerce and service sectors have maintained growth over the past two quarters, albeit at a slower pace.



The Chamber of Commerce and Services reports a 2.4% sales increase in the second quarter of 2023, echoing the first quarter's growth.



Notably, large businesses saw sales rise by 3.3%, whereas microenterprises experienced a 4.4% drop.



Business leaders have expressed concerns about future profitability, noting a significant downturn in expectations.



This decline was particularly marked in the hospitality sector. For the upcoming year, expectations have also dipped, though less drastically. This highlights ongoing challenges within the sector.



On a regional level, Montevideo posted a 1.5% growth in sales, a slowdown from previous months.







Conversely, the interior and central regions of the country saw increases of 3.5% and nearly 6.9%, respectively.



These figures illustrate economic variations across different areas. A reversal in consumer behavior has curtailed the previous trend of spending in Argentina.



In 2023, Uruguayans accounted for 80% of international departures, spending $1.2 billion in Argentina. However, recent data show a decrease in such trips by 41% in the first half of the year.



The Border Price Indicator from the University of Uruguay highlights significant price differences. Salto's prices are 80% higher than Concordia's, reflecting a substantial disparity.



Despite this, the price gap between the two countries peaked at 180% in September 2023, then moderated to 50% in March, increased to 59%, and recently jumped to 80%.



These developments are crucial for understanding the economic recalibration within Uruguay.



The decrease in consumer spending abroad coupled with steady domestic growth suggests a gradual stabilization of economic activities.



This is essential for assessing the resilience of small economies adjacent to larger markets.



Uruguay's Retail and Services Sectors: Growth Amid Regional Dynamics

MENAFN26082024007421016031ID1108599956