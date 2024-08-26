From Mumbai To The World: 10Th Kids India Is On The Starting Blocks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Emerging toy with enormous growth potential Great support from exhibitors and visitors

NUREMBERG, Germany, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is the leading B2B trade fair for the Indian toy industry: Kids India. The event, which will be held from 12 to 14 September at the ultra-modern

Jio World Centre in Mumbai, has a special presence. Not only is it celebrating its tenth birthday, but it is also taking place at the perfect time – all the signs around the Indian are pointing to growth. Kids India is organised by Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the world market leader Spielwarenmesse eG, and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, and is supported by other strong partners.

As India's largest toy fair, the 10th Kids India in Mumbai from September 12 to 14 offers all participants a wide range of networking opportunities

High market relevance

"We launched the event in 2013 recognizing the immense potential of the Indian market and the demand for a world-class trade show", explains Christian Ulrich, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG. Over the past decade, Kids India has attracted top brands, including global giants like Hasbro, Disney and Mattel. The exhibitors will once again be presenting a wide range of products – from educational STEM toys (on the topics of science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and board games to traditional wooden toys, plush toys, cutting-edge innovations, stationery, creative articles, baby products, licensed products and sports goods. "Kids India has always been a pivotal platform for Indian manufacturers to showcase their innovative products and connect with key players in the industry", says Manish Kukreja, President of The All India Toy Manufacturers' Association (TAITMA). With India's toy market projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the next five years, he believes this event is crucial in driving that growth and enhancing its global presence. The huge increase is due to various government initiatives to boost exports and strengthen the domestic market. Vivek Jhangiani, Director TAITMA, Director ICTI (International Council of Toy Industries) and Chairperson of the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) Toy Committee, adds: "This year, as Kids India continues to set the standard for excellence in quality and innovation, we are proud to stand behind an event that not only promotes the highest standards but also supports the growth of both established brands and emerging start-ups. We look forward to another successful edition that will undoubtedly drive forward the future of our industry."

Key platform

Major associations such as the Sports Goods Export Promotion Council (SGEPC) and TAITMA – the leading association of Indian toy manufacturers – are behind the event. The fair is also endorsed by the Ministry of Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), providing added benefits to participating companies. Last year's fair welcomed 160 exhibitors and over 5,000 high-quality trade visitors from 35 countries. With confirmations from hundreds of international buyers and leading retailers, including lead sourcing teams from Walmart, Toys 'R' Us, Amazon, Flipkart, DMart, Firstcry, and Hamleys, Kids India is poised to provide invaluable exposure for the Indian toy industry, helping local companies break into global markets and connect with previously inaccessible buyers. The fair also features a high-quality conference programme, addressing critical topics such as the challenges faced by toy manufacturers in India and strategies to boost exports and achieve international distribution. "With the marketing expertise of Spielwarenmesse, which has over 70 years of successful presence in the toy industry, Kids India is your gateway to the world's biggest toy network", says Christian Ulrich in conclusion. The 'Hosted Buyers Program' enables interested international visitors to experience the trade fair live in a timely and cost-effective manner: The SGEPC will reimburse flight costs for those travelling on 11 September. The package also includes two nights' accommodation in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. The application form for this limited offer is available on the Kids India website .

Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd.

On 1 April 2016, Spielwarenmesse eG opened Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd. in New Delhi, a subsidiary in one of the world's most important growth markets. The company is responsible for organising the trade fair called Kids India, held annually in Mumbai since 2013.

Spielwarenmesse eG

The multifaceted positioning and international orientation of

Spielwarenmesse eG

is representative of the toy sector and other consumer goods markets. With its legal structure as a cooperative, the business is unique among trade fair companies and is highly successful. Its 60-member team operates from the 'ToyCity' of Nuremberg and is supported by representatives in over 100 countries. Its portfolio includes two major global fairs: the Spielwarenmesse

in Nuremberg is the lead international event for the B2B sector, as is SPIEL

in Essen

for the B2C field. To these can be added Kids India

in Mumbai

and the World of Toys by Spielwarenmesse

trade fair programme, which opens up new markets for manufacturers through joint activities in Hong Kong, Tokyo

and New York.

The Company's own subsidiaries in the key locations of China

and India

ensure that appropriate expertise is available locally. With its accumulated knowledge and global network, the trade fair producer is becoming an ever stronger initiator and groundbreaker

in the industry's issues and trends. The most recent example of this is BRANDmate

in Offenbach, which casts an unconventional and future-directed spotlight on the topic of licensing and partnerships. With its combination of events and online activities, Spielwarenmesse eG

( ) is active all year round.



