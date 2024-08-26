Bike And Scooter Sharing Telematics Market To Reach $8.1 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 7.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Increasing urban population and growing environmental concerns are the two primary factors driving the growth of global bike and scooter sharing telematics market. WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Research published a report, titled, " Bike and Scooter Sharing Telematics Market

Increasing urban population and growing environmental concerns are the two primary factors driving the growth of global bike and scooter sharing telematics market. Furthermore, regulatory and operational challenge is the main factor restraining the growth of global bike and scooter sharing telematics market. Moreover, market expansion and innovation in technology are the two significant opportunities that can enhance the growth of global bike and scooter sharing telematics market in the future.

Segment Highlights



Based on service type, the subscription-based model dominated the market in 2023 as it provides users with unlimited access for a fixed fee, which appeals to frequent users or those who prefer a more predictable billing structure. Meanwhile, the pay as you go application is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market as it offers flexibility and is popular among occasional users who prefer to pay only for the time they use the service.

Based on the operational model, the dockless segment dominated the market in 2023, as dockless systems provide users with the flexibility to pick up and drop off bikes or scooters virtually anywhere within a designated area, rather than having to find a specific docking station. This convenience has made them more popular in urban environments where users value rapid and easy access. Meanwhile, station-based service is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market. This is because station-based systems provide a more organized framework for bike and scooter sharing.



Based on propulsion, the electric segment dominated the market in 2023. Electric bikes (e-bikes) and electric scooters (e-scooters) are more attractive to users because they require less physical effort compared to pedal bikes. This makes them appealing for longer distances, hilly terrains, and for a broader demographic, including those who may not be as physically fit. Meanwhile, the traditional pedal-powered bike-sharing segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market. This is because people are increasingly becoming conscious of their fitness and health. Running a pedal cycle daily improves the stamina of the human body and keeps human fitness up to the mark.

Based on vehicle type, scooters dominated the bike and scooter sharing telematics market in 2023, this is due to more units of scooter and electric advanced scooters being produced in the market. Meanwhile, the bike segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market, this is due to the new bike technology being introduced in the market.

Regional Outlook



Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the bike and scooter sharing telematics market in 2023, as Asia-Pacific has some of the largest and most densely populated cities in the world. Rapid urbanization and the need for efficient, sustainable urban mobility solutions drive high demand for bike and scooter-sharing services in the region. Meanwhile,

North America is expected to grow at an increasing rate in the bike and scooter-sharing telematics market due to latest technologies arriving in the region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global bike and scooter-sharing telematics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launch, partnership and funding to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Developments:



In July 2022, Lime Company launched a computer vision platform that is designed to power Lime's safety innovations, initiating with advanced sidewalk detection that helps in reducing pavement riding in its scooters.

In June 2021, Cooltra launched electric-scooter sharing service in Paris. By September 2021, the business hoped to have 2, 000 scooters in service around Paris.

In February 2024, Yulu Bike company, a leading shared mobility services provider obtained $19.25 million in case of funding by existing investors Magna and Baja Auto. This capital will support the objectives of Yulu for the development of latest products, technologies and will also help in Yulu's service offerings. In addition, Yulu is planning to utilize its capital to enhance its electric vehicle fleet, and improve operational efficiency and scale up the presence in the existing and latest markets.

In September 2021, HellBiz Inc., partnered with Drover AI to integrate Drover AI's pathpilot safety technology into HellBiz e-scooters. Hellbiz will act as exclusive operator of Pathpilot in Italy, with the first deployment in Milan. PathPilot technology uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to locate e-scooter's surroundings, reducing clutter and ADA ramp blocking. It verifies parking and automatically reduces speed in geofenced areas, ensuring safety for riders and pedestrians. This advanced technology enhances geo-fencing capabilities in dense urban cities.

In May 2023, Uber Technologies, Inc. entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Waymo. This aim of the partnership was to align Uber's strategy to enhance its telematics and mobility solutions, providing users with more seamless and efficient transportation options.

In October 2021, Dott launched, a new e-bike in Paris. The new e-bikes are integrated into the fleet management system of Dott allowing seamless operations and maintenance. The fleet management system includes advanced telematics, which ensures efficient operations through in-house repairs, maintenance, and logistics.

In June 2021, Bird Rider Inc., introduced a smart bikeshare platform and shared e-bikes, offering eco-friendly transportation options with high-powered motors, IoT capabilities, and robust designs for enhanced safety and durability.

In July 2020, Uber Technologies Inc. launched first electric scooter "Jump" in Santa Monica. The dockless gadget is remarkable since it does not require specific docks to be parked, and users may rapidly switch scooters if they come across another one while walking to the one they reserved. In August 2023, Lyft Media launched in-app advertising across the Lyft application, expand tablets, rooftop and bikeshare stations, thus giving brands the chance to connect with riders.

