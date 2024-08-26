Guijiu Zodiac Series By Jiarun Lin Wins Silver In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guijiu Zodiac Series

Jiarun Lin's Commemorative Liquor Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Jiarun Lin 's "Guijiu Zodiac Series" as a Silver winner in the Packaging Design category. This commemorative liquor packaging design has been acknowledged for its outstanding creativity, innovation, and adherence to the highest standards of the packaging industry.The Guijiu Zodiac Series packaging design showcases the potential for innovative design to elevate a product's appeal and align with cultural values. By receiving the A' Packaging Design Award, Jiarun Lin's work demonstrates its relevance to current industry trends and its ability to meet the needs of both the brand and its target audience. This recognition highlights the practical benefits of well-executed packaging design for all stakeholders.Inspired by the classic shape of ancient Chinese amphora vessels, Jiarun Lin's design incorporates the dragon as a decorative element, celebrating the Chinese Year of the Dragon in 2024. The intricate metal carving and simple crystal block body of the bottle create a striking contrast, while the Chinese dragon illustration in ink on the label expresses a deep cultural heritage. This unique combination of elements sets the Guijiu Zodiac Series apart in the market, filling a gap for high-end commemorative liquor packaging.The Silver A' Design Award for the Guijiu Zodiac Series serves as a testament to Jiarun Lin's exceptional design capabilities and dedication to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the Guijiu brand and beyond, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of commemorative liquor packaging. The award also motivates Jiarun Lin and their team to continue striving for excellence and creativity in their work.Interested parties may learn more about Jiarun Lin's award-winning Guijiu Zodiac Series packaging design at:About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients of this award have demonstrated a mastery of packaging design principles, including innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity, market competitiveness, and technical execution. The rigorous selection process, conducted by a world-class jury of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most deserving projects receive this prestigious recognition. By setting new benchmarks for packaging design, Silver A' Design Award winners contribute to advancing the industry and inspiring future innovations.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the A' Packaging Design Award celebrates the creativity and innovation of packaging designers, design agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their talents, receive global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by highlighting and rewarding projects that demonstrate the transformative power of good design. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at:

