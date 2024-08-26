Eggfirst To Style Reid & Taylor Apparel's Advertising As Its Agency Of Record!

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Reid & Taylor Apparel, a premium quality and trend-setting apparel brand, has selected Eggfirst as its creative, digital, media, and production agency. Following a competitive pitch process, Eggfirst will assist Reid & Taylor Apparel in expanding across established and emerging Indian markets, enhancing the brand creatively and fostering growth.



Commenting on the association, Subrata Siddhanta, CEO Apparel & Retail, Reid & Taylor Apparel, said,“In addition to our elegant range of men's formal wear, the brand is also going to offer world-class casual wear. With a rich legacy of quality and style, Reid & Taylor Apparel aims to redefine men's fashion offering a range of exquisite garments tailored for the modern gentleman. We are pleased to welcome Eggfirst as our advertising agency of record, bringing differentiated expertise as advertising agency with deep consumer understanding, and a robust combination of mainstream and digital expertise. Eggfirst approach is characterized by a personal connect, deep involvement, and extreme integrity that ensure they are as good as their word. We are excited to partner with Eggfirst to elevate our brand with innovative and impactful advertising.”



Hardik Patel, Managing Director, Finquest Group , said,“We chose Eggfirst as our agency as they come with incredible advertising and digital experience, and I quite appreciated their deeply thought-through creative. I am confident that the team at Eggfirst will help us build engaging communication in line with our vision to engage closely with our consumers.”



Ravikant Banka, Founder and Managing Director, Eggfirst , said,“We are thrilled to partner with Reid & Taylor Apparel. The business is in an exciting phase of growth, and the agency is incredibly delighted to be a part of this growth journey for the brand.”



Reid & Taylor Apparel specializes in premium men's fashion, offering a wide range of exquisite garments tailored for the modern gentleman. They focus on creating high-quality readymade garments, catering to various fashion needs. Their commitment to innovation and quality is evident in their diverse product offerings, which include both formals and casuals.



Eggfirst, experiencing rapid growth, specializes in semi-urban and rural advertising with a strong digital expertise. It serves across sectors, providing effective advertising strategies and ROI driven solutions for brands to connect with Bharat's consumers.