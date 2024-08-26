عربي


Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 34


8/26/2024 4:16:30 AM

Company announcement no. 37 2024



 Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
26 August 2024

Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 34

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 34:

Number
of shares 		VWAP
DKK 		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 15,185,431 201.7720 3,063,994,101
19/08/2024 25,000 205.8176 5,145,440
20/08/2024 75,000 204.9170 15,368,775
21/08/2024 89,649 203.8361 18,273,703
22/08/2024 115,000 204.1834 23,481,091
23/08/2024 50,000 206.3215 10,316,075
Total accumulated over week 34 354,649 204.6674 72,585,084
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 15,540,080 201.8380 3,136,579,185

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.80% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


Attachments

  • Individual Transactions - Week 34
  • Company announcement no 37 2024

