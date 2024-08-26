AI In Email Marketing: How Can B2B Marketers Take Advantage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How Can B2B Marketers Take Advantage of AI in Email Marketing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

E-mail marketing is a highly effective communication favored by B2B marketers due to its strong ROI.

AI will transform nearly every aspect of email marketing and is already improving email effectiveness in driving revenues, streamlining campaign creation, and enhancing customer engagement. AI holds further potential for email, but marketers must continue to uphold fundamental best practices.

Key Question: What impact will AI have on B2B email marketing, and how can marketers adapt their strategies?

Key Stat: Content personalization was used by 50% of marketers polled by Ascend2 in July 2023, making it the No. 1 application of AI among email marketers.

Executive Summary

AI is driving significant email marketing benefits

Charts in This Report



Areas of Email Marketing Where US Enterprise Marketers Plan to or Already Leverage AI, July 2023 (% of respondents)

Types of Content US Marketers Produce Using Generative AI, March 2023 (% of respondents)

AI Capabilities/Features That Would Be Most Helpful in Email Marketing Platforms According to Marketers Worldwide, July 2023 (% of respondents) Future Role of AI in Email Marketing According to US Enterprise Marketers, July 2023 (% of respondents)

Jennifer Griffin Smith - Acquia, CMO

Isabelle Guis - Brevo, Global CMO and CEO, North America

Chip House - Insightly, CMO

Michele Nemschoff - Persado, Senior Vice President, Marketing Mark Silvester - Acquia, Director, Marketing Operations

